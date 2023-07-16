Kartina Kaif Birthday Special: 'Bharat' to 'Tiger 3', her recent blockbusters and upcoming films

Born on July 16, the Bollywood actress known for her roles in films like 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Tiger', Katrina Kaif turns 40 today. She has captivated the audience with her dancing skills in many chartbuster songs. - By Mahasweta Sarkar.

Katrina Kaif, born on July 16, who turns 40 today, is a British-Indian actress and one of the leading ladies of Bollywood. Known for her stunning beauty and versatile performances, she has carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry. Born in Hong Kong and raised in London, Katrina began her career as a model before making her acting debut in the film "Boom" in 2003. However, it was her role in the 2005 romantic comedy "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?" that gained her recognition. Since then, she has delivered several successful films, including "Namastey London," "Ek Tha Tiger," "Dhoom 3," and "Tiger Zinda Hai," among many others. Katrina has been appreciated for her dancing skills and has featured in numerous hit songs that became chartbusters. Her dedication and hard work have earned her accolades and a massive fan following.

Here are some of her recent blockbusters:

Bharat

Under the direction of Ali Abbas Zafar, this movie featured Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles. Serving as an adaptation of the acclaimed South Korean drama Ode to My Father (2014), the film presents a captivating narrative that chronicles India's post-independence history through the perspective of an ordinary man, tracing his life from the tender age of 8 to the seasoned age of 70.

Sooryavanshi

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, this movie showcased the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Serving as the fourth installment in the Rohit Shetty Cop series, the film also brought back the iconic characters of Singham, portrayed by Ajay Devgn, and Simmba, played by Ranveer Singh. Alongside them, a talented ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Nikitin Dheer, Sikandar Kher, Abhimanyu Singh, Kumud Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Vivan Bhatena, and Niharica Raizada, added their skills to the mix in supporting roles. Written and directed by Rohit Shetty, this film promised an action-packed extravaganza with a star-studded lineup.

Phone Bhoot

This spooky comedy film was directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment's Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Apart from Katrina Kaif, the movie stars Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The plot revolves around creating a business around capturing ghosts inspired by childhood stories. It is currently available on Amazon Prime

Here are some of Katrina Kaif's upcoming projects:

Tiger 3

With Salmaan Khan in the lead, this will be the highly anticipated third installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Katrina Kaif and Salmaan Khan have given several hits and they a coming together for 'Tiger 3 after the success of 'Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Emraan Hashmi will also join the duo to fans' excitement. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, this spy thriller is slated to hit the screens around Diwali this year.

Jee Le Zaraa

Katrina Kaif has also been cast in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming movie, Jee Le Zaraa. Initially, the film was set to star Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra alongside Katrina. However, there has been a recent development as Priyanka has exited the project, leaving the replacement for her character undecided. Penned by Reema Kagti, Jee Le Zaraa will narrate the story of three women who embark on a thrilling road trip.

