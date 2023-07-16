Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif turns 40: Glance at Tiger 3' star's net worth, cars, properties and more

    Soon to wow the audiences and fans with her finest acting chops as Zoya in the much-awaited actioner-thriller film Tiger 3 in the YRF Spy Universe, it is the finest and most globally prominent Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif's birthday today. Let us look at her net worth, cars and real estate properties.

    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

    Ruling on hearts of audiences and global fans with some of finest and versatile performances in films like Raajneeti, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani, Dhoom 3, Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara, Newyork, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and so on, It is Bollywood's nuanced and fan-favourite OG 'Chikni Chameli' Katrina Kaif's birthday today. On her birthday today, to make it more unforgettable, we look at her net worth, real estate properties, luxurious collection of cars and so on. Katrina Kaif is all set to wow the movie loves and cinephiles with her kick-ass performance as Zoya in the much-awaited actioner-spy-thriller Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.

    Katrina Kaif's net worth:

    As of 2023, Katrina Kaif's net worth now is around $30 million (Rs 235 crores). Katrina Kaif is one of the most successful actresses in bollywood who has reached this position today based on her grit and unwavering hardwork.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Katrina Kaif's annual income:

    According to several media reports backed by quotes from a renowned trade analyst, Katrina Kaif, who got married and hitched to nuanced bollywood star Vicky Kaushal in December 2021, earns an annual income ranging between Rs 10 to 15 crores. Today Katrina and Vicky are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Also, the income of Katrina as an actor per month is more than Rs 3 Crores. Katrina charges approximately Rs 10 crores per movie. Katrina Kaif is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. Her gigantic earnings are from movies, brand endorsements, stage shows, and from her own makeup brand Kay. She endorses several brands such as Slice, Nakshatra, Lux, Panasonic, Lakme, Oppo, etc. Recently, the Bhaarat actress got signed by Reebok, for which she is getting almost 40% more than what she got paid earlier.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Katrina Kaif real-estate properties:

    Katrina has a 3 BHK Apartment in Bandra, worth Rs. 8.20 crores, a property in Lokhandwala worth Rs. 17 crores, a penthouse in Bandra where she currently resides, and a bungalow in London worth Rs. 7 crores.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Katrina Kaif luxurious cars:

    Katrina Kaif owns an Audi Q7, the ideal SUV from the German car company Audi, which costs anywhere from 67 lakhs to 80 lakhs. Katrina Kaif has a Mercedes ML 350, which is nearly Rs 50 lakhs. Katrina also owns Land Rover Range Vogue LWB, which costs Rs 2.37 crores.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
