Kartik Aaryan reacts to Shehzaada failure: Will never do a remake again

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 swept the box office when it debuted. After his 2023 film, Shehzada, failed to engage the audience, the heartthrob who had previously delivered hits like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, and the critically praised Freddy began to lose favour. Aaryan has spoken out about the failure of Shehzada and the lesson he learned when the Rohit Dhawan-directed film sank. He is currently preparing for his next project, Chandu Champion.For those who are unaware, Shehzada was a Hindi adaptation of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, a 2020 Telugu movie starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Shehzada, which was directed by Rohit Dhawan, had Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the key parts.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor made it clear during a BBC Asian Network interview that he will never again act in a remake movie. The major insight, according to Aaryan, was that she would not act in a remake and would not direct one. It was a distinct experience since this was the first time I was actually doing something and truly experiencing it while doing it on camera and on TV. "I didn't realise that while we were filming, but I did later on that this was something that people had previously seen, and I don't see them viewing it again or spending money to see the same thing in a theatre. I now have a broad perspective, Aaryan continued.

The movie starring Kartik and Kriti made a total of Rs. 47.43 crore globally, of which Rs. 38.33 crore came from ticket sales in India. The actor stated when asked why he chose not to perform a role that had already been performed by another, "Because every so often a remake emerges, you know, there's a script, which is a remake. But I've made up my mind that I wouldn't like it. I don't want to follow in someone else's footsteps.

