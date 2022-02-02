Kartik Aaryan is in love again; actor is head over heels, shares pictures

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in web series Dhamaka, is in love again with his furball

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently on cloud nine, spending time with his new love named Katori Aaryan. Yes, Kartik welcomed a new member into his family, a furball of a dog, Katori Aaryan. He took to social media to give a glimpse of his adorable little pet. In the caption, he wrote, "Katori ❤️ 🐾

I’m in LOVE again 🥰 @katoriaaryan"

Kartik is more popular among female fans as girls love his looks and acting. Kartik is one of those heroes in Bollywood who has made a name for himself within a short time. Kartik, who often remains in the news for his love life, is now in the news because of this sweet little puppy.

In the picture he shared, Kartik wears a peach hoodie and looks very handsome. The adorable photo with the puppy had got more than 1.5 million likes on Instagram. Katori Aaryan has her own Instagram page with over 8.4k followers and counting. The page has only two posts.

Katori Aaryan was welcomed with open arms by his fans and colleagues. Alaya F, who will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Freddy, asked (might we add, entirely in uppercase), “Who is this small cute child.” Kriti Sanon also commented, “Aww. Maltese? Poodle? Or Bichon? Looks exactly like how Disco was when he was a baby.” To this, Kartik Aaryan said, “Neither. Katori is Aaryan.”

Last year, Kartik was in the news after being ousted from Karan Johar's Dostana 2. Many reports said he had some differences with Karan Johar and was blacklisted from Dharma Productions.

Kartik is currently busy with a solid lineup of films ahead. He will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shezada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.