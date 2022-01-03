  • Facebook
    Kartik Aaryan raises the temperatures for the New Year, wishes fans with a superhot selfie

    Kartik Aaryan is all set to take on 2022 with a versatile roster of films. The actor posted a superhot selfie, raising the temperature.
     

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 6:00 AM IST
    After being celebrated in 2021 for one of the most outstanding performances and a smashing OTT debut with Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan is all set to take on 2022 with a versatile roster of films. The actor posted a superhot selfie, raising the temperature.

    Taking to his social media, the actor shared a shirtless picture from his bed as he rose the temperature for this year with casual and hot selfie. He wished his fans as he wrote, "Happy New Year 🦦"

    Just like the image he posted on his social media account, the young star who recently introduced fans and audiences to Kartik 2.0 gets raw, real and authentic as he further steps out of his comfort zone and pushes the envelope as a performer.

    Kartik Aaryan is working on 5 of the most anticipated films in 2022, including 'Freddy' with Alaya F, a romantic thriller packed with twists and turns at every corner, Hansal Mehta’s 'Captain India', where he steps into the shoes of a pilot, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' an iconic comedy franchise, 'Shehzada' with Kriti Sanon, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next!

    Kartik Aaryan was last seen in a thriller titled Dhamaka released on Netflix. It was one of the best thrillers of last year. With Kartik’s outstanding performance in the movie, director Ram Madhvani again proved that he understands how to get the best out of his actors. Kartik enjoys massive popularity and he is one of the most-loved eligible bachelors in India. A few weeks ago, the actor received a marriage proposal from a fan, who said that the actor should marry her. The actor witty responded, saying that he is “Still awaiting rishta”.
     

