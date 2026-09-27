Kartik Aaryan returned to the 'Captain India' film set to a warm welcome after winning the National Award for Best Actor for 'Chandu Champion'. The team celebrated the achievement, proud to have a National Award-winning actor on their project.

Actor Kartik Aaryan received a warm welcome on the sets of ‘Captain India’ as the actor returned to work following his National Award win.

Celebrations on 'Captain India' Set

The celebrations on the film’s set marked a special moment for the team, which took pride in having a National Award-winning actor now associated with the project. The team shared a celebratory post welcoming Aaryan back to the sets, writing, “Welcome back Captain @kartikaaryan. Team #CaptainIndia is super proud to have you back on sets and we can’t stop celebrating!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baweja Studio (@bawejastudio) In the video, the actor could be seen cutting a cake to celebrate the milestone while the entire team cheered. The post further highlighted, “From having a National Award-winning director to now a National Award-winning actor on board.”

National Award for 'Chandu Champion'

Aaryan’s return to the ‘Captain India’ sets comes after his National Award recognition. Earlier this month, Kartik Aaryan received the National Award for Best Actor for ‘Chandu Champion’. Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Kartik thanked everyone for the honour and also expressed his appreciation for the President’s address. “Thank you, thank you very much… I am very happy. I would also like to thank President ma’am. She addressed it so wonderfully and the way she did. I am speechless,” he said. The actor appeared visibly overwhelmed by the recognition as he reflected on the significance of receiving the prestigious honour.

'A Dream of a Small Town Boy'

In a social media post, Kartik poured out his heart, affectionately reflecting on how he was a "mumma’s boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment jahan log aise sapno par haskar aage badh jaate hai." View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) Expressing his emotions with gratitude, the actor wrote, "Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment... still numb with excitement and nervousness… A dream of a small town boy... the dream of every actor in the country... The National Award for Best Actor ‘Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main’. I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India’s first Paralympic Gold Champion- Murlikant Petkar sir on the big screen. The journey was extremely painful, but the result is as sweet as rasmalai! I feel humbled and emotional at the same time." Kartik gave a special shoutout to his parents, thanking them for their blessings, unconditional love, and support.

About 'Chandu Champion'

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrayed the role of Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. The film was released in 2024. (ANI)