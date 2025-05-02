Kartik Aaryan's apologetic nervousness to PM Modi during WAVES 2025 has turned into most discussed moments of the event.

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan recently made an impressive entry at the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. While everyone was expecting his appearance at the event, it was his nervous but heartfelt speech to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that everyone talked about.

Kartik Aaryan's Overwhelming First Address to PM Modi

In his address, Kartik Aaryan confessed to having felt nervous and overwhelmed while speaking in front of PM Modi for the first time. He stated: "A warm welcome to Ajit Pawar ji and all the guests who have arrived here at WAVES 2025. Prime Minister ji, Modi ji, excuse me, my heartbeat is beating very fast (heartbeat bohot tez chal rahi hai) because I am speaking for the first time before you. So, I will do my best to preserve the decorum here. And if something happens to go wrong, please excuse me. WAVES, it's established by four pillars: Creativity, Innovation, Collaboration and Inclusion."

His honest confession resonated with the audience, with many appreciating his humility and sincerity.

Kartik Aaryan and SS Rajamouli’s Interaction

Apart from his speech, Kartik Aaryan was also seen interacting with renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli at the event. In a widely shared video, Kartik warmly welcomed the Baahubali director to the stage, offering a handshake and respectfully stepping aside to let him speak.

In his speech, SS Rajamouli pointed out India's strong storytelling heritage, stressing the linguistic and cultural diversity that makes Indian cinema stand out.

Reaction of the Audience to Kartik's Speech

Kartik Aaryan's nervous but respectful demeanor won hearts on social media, with fans appreciating his down-to-earth nature. His speech went viral in no time, with many applauding his humility and honesty in the face of the nation's highest office.

Kartik Aaryan's Upcoming Projects

Professionally, Kartik Aaryan has a busy schedule. He will next be seen in Anurag Basu's untitled film with Sreeleela. He has also teamed up with Sameer Vidwans again for the movie Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri and will feature in Naagzilla, which is set to release in 20262.