Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karate Kid: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio to revive franchise in 2024; Read more

    Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio reunite for a new Karate Kid film, exploring fresh narratives on the East Coast. Scheduled for December 2024, the story follows a Chinese teen's martial arts journey with a tough mentor

    Karate Kid: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio to revive franchise in 2024; Read more ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

    Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are teaming up once again to bring their iconic Karate Kid characters back to the big screen in a new film set to be released on December 13, 2024. Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, this installment will delve into fresh narratives within the Karate Kid Cinematic Universe.

    Ralph Macchio, who originally portrayed Daniel LaRusso in the 1984 classic, reprised his role in subsequent sequels and the successful Cobra Kai series on Netflix. Jackie Chan joined the franchise in the 2010 remake, infusing the character of Mr. Han with his martial arts expertise. Now, the duo is set to reprise their roles, injecting new energy into their beloved characters.

    Although specific plot details are being kept secret, the film aims to build on the original franchise's mythology. Shifting the story to the East Coast, it will follow a Chinese teen who discovers strength and direction through martial arts, guided by a mentor with a tough yet wise approach. This innovative twist is expected to introduce audiences to new characters and challenges, expanding the Karate Kid universe. The script for this untitled installment was written by Rob Lieber, known for his work on films such as Peter Rabbit and Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day.

    ALSO READ: Kannada actor Raj B Shetty to star alongside Mammootty in comedy-action film 'Turbo'; Here's what we know

    Produced by Karen Rosenfelt, the movie is scheduled for release on December 13, 2024, with filming set to commence in the spring. The Karate Kid franchise, originating in 1984, gained immense popularity with the unexpected success of the first film, starring Ralph Macchio and the late Pat Morita as Mr. Miyagi. The franchise experienced a resurgence in recent years with the Cobra Kai series, reintroducing original characters to a new generation of fans.

    ALSO READ: National Commission for Women files Suo Moto case against Mansoor Ali Khan for his remarks against Trisha

    In the upcoming film, the narrative shift to the East Coast and the focus on a young protagonist from China provide a unique perspective on the martial arts journey. The search for an actor to play this central character has already commenced, with Chan and Macchio launching the quest through an introductory video.

    Ralph Macchio, now 61, remains a central figure in the Karate Kid legacy, and fans have eagerly anticipated his return to the franchise. Jackie Chan, an internationally renowned martial artist and actor, is set to infuse the project with his distinctive style and charisma, adding to the anticipation surrounding this new installment.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 10:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kannada actor Raj B Shetty to star alongside Mammootty in comedy-action film 'Turbo'; Here's what we know ATG

    Kannada actor Raj B Shetty to star alongside Mammootty in comedy-action film 'Turbo'; Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande throws 'chappal' at husband Vicky Jain on National TV; here's what happened next RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande throws 'chappal' at husband Vicky Jain on National TV; here's what happened next

    Karan Johar lauds Ekta Kapoor's Emmy acceptance speech; calls her 'trailblazer'; Read more ATG

    Karan Johar lauds Ekta Kapoor's Emmy acceptance speech; calls her 'trailblazer'; Read more

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra celebrate 14 years of marital bliss; wish each other on Instagram ATG

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra celebrate 14 years of marital bliss; wish each other on Instagram

    Mansoor Ali Khan faces legal action over derogatory remarks against Trisha Krishnan; Chennai police files FIR ATG

    Mansoor Ali Khan faces legal action over derogatory remarks against Trisha Krishnan; Chennai police files FIR

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Leopard sightings in Chamarajanagar spark fear among villagers vkp

    Karnataka: Leopard sightings in Chamarajanagar spark fear among villagers

    Kannada actor Raj B Shetty to star alongside Mammootty in comedy-action film 'Turbo'; Here's what we know ATG

    Kannada actor Raj B Shetty to star alongside Mammootty in comedy-action film 'Turbo'; Here's what we know

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse Rescue may take up to 15 days trapped workers served veg pulao matar paneer gcw

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue may take up to 15 days; trapped workers served veg pulao, matar-paneer

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande throws 'chappal' at husband Vicky Jain on National TV; here's what happened next RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande throws 'chappal' at husband Vicky Jain on National TV; here's what happened next

    Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94 results live 22 november 2023 anr

    Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94 results 22 November 2023: Who will win jackpot of Rs 12 cr? Check HERE

    Recent Videos

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon