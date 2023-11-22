Karate Kid: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio to revive franchise in 2024; Read more

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio reunite for a new Karate Kid film, exploring fresh narratives on the East Coast. Scheduled for December 2024, the story follows a Chinese teen's martial arts journey with a tough mentor

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are teaming up once again to bring their iconic Karate Kid characters back to the big screen in a new film set to be released on December 13, 2024. Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, this installment will delve into fresh narratives within the Karate Kid Cinematic Universe.

Ralph Macchio, who originally portrayed Daniel LaRusso in the 1984 classic, reprised his role in subsequent sequels and the successful Cobra Kai series on Netflix. Jackie Chan joined the franchise in the 2010 remake, infusing the character of Mr. Han with his martial arts expertise. Now, the duo is set to reprise their roles, injecting new energy into their beloved characters.

Although specific plot details are being kept secret, the film aims to build on the original franchise's mythology. Shifting the story to the East Coast, it will follow a Chinese teen who discovers strength and direction through martial arts, guided by a mentor with a tough yet wise approach. This innovative twist is expected to introduce audiences to new characters and challenges, expanding the Karate Kid universe. The script for this untitled installment was written by Rob Lieber, known for his work on films such as Peter Rabbit and Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day.

ALSO READ: Kannada actor Raj B Shetty to star alongside Mammootty in comedy-action film 'Turbo'; Here's what we know

Produced by Karen Rosenfelt, the movie is scheduled for release on December 13, 2024, with filming set to commence in the spring. The Karate Kid franchise, originating in 1984, gained immense popularity with the unexpected success of the first film, starring Ralph Macchio and the late Pat Morita as Mr. Miyagi. The franchise experienced a resurgence in recent years with the Cobra Kai series, reintroducing original characters to a new generation of fans.

ALSO READ: National Commission for Women files Suo Moto case against Mansoor Ali Khan for his remarks against Trisha

In the upcoming film, the narrative shift to the East Coast and the focus on a young protagonist from China provide a unique perspective on the martial arts journey. The search for an actor to play this central character has already commenced, with Chan and Macchio launching the quest through an introductory video.

Ralph Macchio, now 61, remains a central figure in the Karate Kid legacy, and fans have eagerly anticipated his return to the franchise. Jackie Chan, an internationally renowned martial artist and actor, is set to infuse the project with his distinctive style and charisma, adding to the anticipation surrounding this new installment.