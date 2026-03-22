Karan Johar expressed major FOMO over not being able to watch 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' due to filming in a remote location. He praised the industry's united support for the film, which has received acclaim from stars like Anupam Kher.

Karan Johar's 'Dhurandhar FOMO'

Filmmaker Karan Johar is experiencing a rare kind of on-set anxiety, one caused not by production delays or script changes, but by missing out on the cinematic event of the year. Shooting in a remote location with no access to a theatre, Karan revealed on Instagram Stories on Sunday that he is suffering from "Dhurandhar FOMO."

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Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Karan shared that he is currently filming in a remote area, preventing him from catching the film in theatres. "I am filming in a location that has no access to a cinema and am suffering from FOMO! DHURANDHAR FOMO. I can't wait to watch it," he wrote. He also praised the widespread support the film has received from the industry, adding, "It's so heartening to see the united love for an INDIAN FILM," he wrote.

Industry-wide Acclaim for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

Karan's reaction comes amid a wave of appreciation from across the film fraternity for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar. The film, which released in theatres on March 19, has already registered a record-breaking start at the box office and is being hailed as one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.

Anupam Kher's Emotional Response

Actor Anupam Kher also took to social media to share an extensive and emotional response after watching the film in a packed theatre. In a video posted on Instagram, Kher described the film as an overwhelming experience that connected deeply with audiences across age groups. Responding to the praise, Ranveer Singh expressed gratitude to Kher in the comments, writing that the appreciation meant a great deal to him. Rakesh Bedi also reacted, calling Kher's response "honest."

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster 'Dhurandhar' and features a strong ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. The original film had emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of its year.