Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a grand Diwali puja at his Dharma Productions office in Mumbai, attended by various Bollywood stars including Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor, who joined the festive celebrations in traditional ethnic outfits.

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a Diwali puja at his Dharma Productions office in Mumbai on Saturday, which saw several members of the film industry in attendance. Dressed in traditional ethnic outfits, Ananya Panday arrived at the venue with her mother, Bhavna Pandey. Janhvi Kapoor was also spotted at the puja, looking elegant in a beautiful ombre-shaded saree. She happily posed for the shutterbugs. Among other celebrities who attended the celebrations were Ananya Birla, Lakshya, Wamiqa Gabbi and Shanaya Kapoor, among others.

Karan Johar Shares Festive Wishes

Earlier in the day, Karan took to Instagram and extended Diwali wishes to all. He also shared pictures with his children, Yash and Roohi. "My (heart) My world…My blessing…Shukrana to the universe for completing me with Roohi and Yash… we are blessed to have our mothers blessings… happy Diwali to all you from us," he captioned the post.

Understanding the Diwali Schedule

The five-day Diwali celebrations begin with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10.