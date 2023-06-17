Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya sangeet: Sunny Deol wows fans with smooth moves in classic Tara Singh style

    It is a happy time in the Deol family as Karan Deol is married to Drisha Acharya. Their pre-wedding ceremonies have already begun in full swing. Undoubtedly, Sunny Deol in his ace Tara Singh look and avatar dancing at his son's sangeet ceremony, was full of fire and high on energy.

    First Published Jun 17, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

    It is a happy time in the Deol family as Karan Deol is about to be hitched to his girlfriend, Drisha Acharya. Their pre-wedding ceremonies have already begun in full swing. Yesterday was their Sangeet ceremony. We saw a carousel of Bollywood celebrities turning up for the event and setting the stage on fire. Even Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, and his wife Tanya Deol grooved to the songs. 

    But the show stealer and highlight of the night had to be Sunny Deol’s dance performance that literally broke the stage with electrifying dance moves.

    Sunny Deol donned his Tara Singh avatar from his film Gadar: Ek prem Katha at son Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s sangeet. He wore a grey-coloured short kurta that he paired with a Brown coloured pyjama and layered with a brown blazer. Sunny completed his look with a Green coloured turban.

    The actor aced his entire look and attire as Tara Singh but also performed on his iconic and cult song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from the film. His performance was so vibrant and energetic that you would want to hit the dance floor instantly. The crowd cheered and hooted for the actor as Sunny set the stage on fire.

    It was only recently that the teaser of Gadar 2 was released. Sunny Deol is making a comeback as Tara Singh on the silver screen in the sequel of the superhit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which will also star Ameesha Patel. The 2001 film was re-released in the theatres recently ahead of the release of the much-awaited sequel. The fans love to see the love saga on the silver screen yet again.

