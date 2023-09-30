Kantara song: Full video of Rishabh Shetty's Varaha Roopam released on YouTube

In celebration of one year since the global success of "Kantara," Hombale Films released the full version of the Varaha Roopam song online.

Kantara is one of the biggest blockbusters that was released on September 30, 2022, by the prestigious production house Hombale Films. Besides Rishabh Shetty's presentation, storytelling, and performance, it also gained acclaim for its enchanting music, particularly the song "Varaha Roopam," which has touched the hearts and souls of many, taking them on a divine journey. The song has become a sensation, making its mark from festive celebrations to cricket stadiums, where it became a trendsetter.

In celebration of one year since the global success of "Kantara," Hombale Films released the full version of the Varaha Roopam song on YouTube.

Watch the video here:

On the occasion of Kantara completing one year, Hombale Films took to their social media and shared a thrilling poster featuring Rishabh Shetty.

"Celebrating one year of the Divine Blockbuster - #Kantara. A very special film that we’ll always cherish. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the incredible audience who turned it into an epic blockbuster. Thank you for an unforgettable year. The jubilations continue to reverberate throughout the country and we're thrilled to continue this epic journey together! #1YearOfDivineBlockbusterKantara #1YearOfKantara".

Kantara was a huge global box office triumph last year, but also went into two categories at the Oscars.

The film not only became one of the biggest blockbusters of all time, but it also received praise from both reviewers and audiences. It broke multiple records and even got the privilege of being screened at the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland.