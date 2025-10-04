The creators of Kantara: Chapter 1 took to social media to showcase a video of Kolkata's streets attractively decked with Kantara-themed decorations.

Hombale Films’ Kantara: Chapter 1 has stormed into cinemas, creating waves of success from day one. Receiving overwhelming acclaim nationwide, the film has struck a chord with both audiences and critics alike. Already celebrated as the biggest release of the year, it continues to shatter records and redefine benchmarks for Indian cinema.

While the film is earning rave reviews from all corners, its magic has taken over Kolkata, where the streets are decorated with the Kantara theme.

Taking to their social media, the makers of Kantara: Chapter 1 shared a video capturing the streets of Kolkata beautifully adorned with Kantara-themed decorations. This indeed speaks volumes about the Kantara mania that is taking the nation by storm.

The caption further reads –

"The streets of Kolkata celebrate the EPIC DIVINE SAGA

#KantaraChapter1 mania is taking the nation by storm!

#BlockbusterKantara running successfully in cinemas near you"

About Kantara: Chapter 1



Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of Hombale Films' most ambitious projects. Music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan all contributed to the film's stunning visual and emotional story.

The film, released on October 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, has reached viewers in multiple languages and locations while remaining profoundly rooted in its cultural core.

With Kantara: Chapter 1, Hombale Films continues to push the frontiers of Indian film, promising a fully immersive experience that honours folklore, spirituality, and cinematic brilliance.