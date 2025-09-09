Kantara Chapter 1,the prequel to the blockbuster Kannada film, is set for release on October 2. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, this multilingual film promises a cinematic journey exploring Indian culture, folklore, and spirituality worldwide.

The excitement among cinema lovers is reaching new heights as Kantara Chapter 1, the highly anticipated prequel to the blockbuster Kannada film Kantara (2022), is set to hit theaters worldwide on October 2nd. Fans are eager to witness this cinematic journey that delves deeper into the roots of Indian culture, folklore, and spirituality. With its multilingual release and international distribution, the film is expected to captivate audiences not only in India but across the globe, offering a rare and immersive experience of Karnataka’s rich heritage on the big screen.

Release Date and International Distribution

Kantara Chapter 1 is scheduled for a global release on October 2nd, bringing the magic of the story to audiences far and wide. Dream Screens International will handle international distribution in Australia and New Zealand, Prathyangira Cinemas in North America, and Laughing Water Entertainment (LWE) in the UK, ensuring that viewers outside India get a chance to experience this divine tale in theaters.

Production Details

The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the renowned Hombale Films banner. Known for delivering high-quality storytelling, Hombale Films continues its vision of creating timeless cinematic experiences that resonate with audiences across generations.

Multilingual Release

To reach a diverse and global audience, Kantara Chapter 1 will be released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English. This multilingual approach ensures that fans from different regions can enjoy the film in their preferred language, further expanding its cultural impact.

Highly Anticipated Cinematic Experience

Described as one of the most anticipated films of the year, Kantara Chapter 1 promises an exceptional cinematic experience, blending folklore, spirituality, and cultural storytelling. Fans can expect breathtaking visuals, powerful performances, and a narrative that explores the profound roots of Indian traditions.

Hombale Films’ Vision

With this prequel, Hombale Films continues its mission to bring compelling and culturally rich stories to life, offering viewers not just entertainment but a journey into India’s heritage. Kantara Chapter 1 is set to leave a lasting impression on cinema lovers and further solidify the global reputation of Kannada cinema.