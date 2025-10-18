Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty visited Varanasi, attending the sacred Ganga aarti and performing puja at the ghats. He shared that the visit fulfilled a promise made while working on Kantara: Chapter 1.

He also performed puja at the ghat.







On paying a sacred visit to Varanasi, Rishab told ANI, "This is my second visit here. The first time, I came with my family. When we began working on Kantara, we had made a promise to ourselves that we would come here one day to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva."

'Kantara: Chapter 1' revolves around the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots back to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Shetty plays Berme, the protector of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities.

The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles. The story follows the struggle between a royal family trying to seize control from the Daivas and the tribals who resist their rule.

The supporting cast includes Rakesh Poojari, Hariprashanth MG, Deepak Rai Panaje, Shaneel Gautham, and Naveen Bondel. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the Hombale Films banner, the film continues its strong theatrical run and has been released in multiple languages. (ANI)

