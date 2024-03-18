Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Game Changer: Kiara Advani's LEAKED photo from Ram Charan starrer gives us insight into political drama

    Ram Charan & Kiara Advani's looks from 'Game Changer' leaked, building anticipation. First single 'Jaragandi' releases March 27th

    The anticipation surrounding Ram Charan's upcoming film 'Game Changer' has reached a fever pitch, with fans eagerly awaiting its release. Directed by the renowned filmmaker S. Shankar in his Telugu directorial debut, the movie has been shrouded in secrecy, leaving audiences speculating about its storyline and characters.

    Despite the tight-lipped approach to divulging details, glimpses of the film have surfaced online, generating immense buzz among movie buffs. On March 15th, an unauthorized image of Ram Charan's character emerged, showcasing him in a distinctive avatar. Sporting a clean-shaven look coupled with a well-groomed beard, Charan exuded sophistication in formal attire, complete with spectacles—an appearance that sparked widespread curiosity given its departure from his previous roles.

    Following this leak, another revelation emerged, this time featuring the film's female lead, Kiara Advani. In the leaked image, Advani is seen draped in an official saree, reminiscent of high-ranking government officials—a fitting portrayal considering the film's political genre. The leaked picture has further fueled speculation about the characters and narrative of 'Game Changer.'

    As the film nears completion, enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting updates, and recent developments have only added to the excitement. Notably, it has been exclusively revealed that the first single from the movie, titled 'Jaragandi,' is scheduled for release on March 27th, coinciding with Ram Charan's birthday. This announcement has heightened anticipation among fans, who are eager to get a glimpse into the musical essence of the film.

    ALSO READ: Siddhant Chaturvedi attends Sweta Bachchan's 50th birthday celebration; fuels dating rumours with Navya Nanda

    'Game Changer' boasts an ensemble cast, with acclaimed actors such as SJ Suryah, Jayaram, and others portraying pivotal roles alongside Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. The project is helmed by producer Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, with Thaman S handling the music composition. The storyline, penned by Karthik Subbaraj, promises to deliver a riveting political thriller experience.

