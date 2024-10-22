Kanguva song OUT! Suriya, Disha Patani show their dance moves on 'Yolo'-WATCH

Kanguva, starring Suriya, Disha Patani, and Bobby Deol, is planned to be released on November 14, 2024, enthralling viewers in numerous languages. This track Yolo from the movie introduces Suriya's character, Francis, for the first time.
 

First Published Oct 22, 2024, 5:44 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 5:44 PM IST

Suriya's Kanguva is expected to be one of the year's biggest blockbusters of 2024. The producers have released the second track, 'Yolo,' a boisterous party tune by famous musician Devi Sri Prasad. This tune introduces Suriya's character, Francis, for the first time.

Yolo, performed by Devi Sri Prasad and Lavita Lobo and written by Viveka, is expected to be Kanguva's opening song, providing a solid start for this much-anticipated film. In addition to Suriya, Disha Patani portrays the female protagonist, while Bobby Deol plays the antagonist, making their Tamil film debuts.

Suriya and Disha Patani dance moves

Suriya is going to show off his flexibility by playing a dual part that ties the present with a drama set 500 years ago. Following a two-year hiatus from theatrical releases, he hopes to make a strong comeback with this picture.

Kanguva release date and more:

Kanguva, originally slated for October 10, has been rescheduled until November 14, 2024. The film will debut in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The audio launch, scheduled for October 26 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, promises to be a fantastic affair.

As the release date approaches, the Kanguva team steps its promotional activities. The new single, Yolo, is touted as a high-energy track with addictive sounds that will move people.

Unlike the prior folk-inspired single, Fire, Yolo embraces a contemporary, urban feel that works well with party themes. The film shows Suriya and Disha enjoying life in modern circumstances, implying their on-screen chemistry.

The contrast between the two songs in distinct times has undoubtedly piqued the audience's interest. Kanguva, directed by Siva and produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, is one of India's most costly productions, costing more than Rs 350 crore.

It stars Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, and Yogi Babu and has a brilliant staff comprising cinematographer Vetri Palanisamy and editor Nishadh Yusuf. Kanguva will be released on November 14, 2024, in numerous formats, including 3D and IMAX.

