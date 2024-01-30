Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'No Entry 2': Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh to star in sequel? Here's what we know

    Bollywood buddies Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, along with Diljit Dosanjh, are set to star in Anees Bazmee's No Entry 2, scheduled to start filming in December 2024. The sequel, marking 20 years since the original, promises a hilarious script and is expected to surpass the comedic brilliance of the 2005 hit

    No Entry 2': Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh to star in sequel? Here's what we know ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 6:20 PM IST

    In a highly anticipated development, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, known for their close friendship both on and off-screen, are set to share the screen in the upcoming Anees Bazmee directorial film, No Entry 2. Joining them in this laughter-packed venture is the talented Diljit Dosanjh.

    According to insider information, Anees Bazmee, renowned for his directorial prowess, will be wearing the hat of both writer and director for No Entry 2. The film is expected to commence production in December 2024, with a slated grand theatrical release in 2025. Interestingly, this release will mark the 20th anniversary of the first installment in the No Entry series, which hit the screens in 2005.

    The source revealed, "No Entry 2 boasts a hilarious script that has garnered excitement from every corner. Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh, who are set to lead the film, have eagerly given their nod to the story." Fans can look forward to witnessing the trio's chemistry, which is expected to add a fresh and entertaining dynamic to the sequel.

    The original No Entry film, released in 2005 and directed by Anees Bazmee with Boney Kapoor as the producer, featured Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, and Anil Kapoor as the lead actors. Over the years, it has earned a reputation as one of Bollywood's most beloved comedy films.

    Recent reports suggest that Anees Bazmee and Boney Kapoor have been actively collaborating with Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh over the past six months, finalizing the details of the much-anticipated sequel. All three actors are reportedly enthusiastic about the project, expressing confidence that No Entry 2 will surpass the comedic brilliance of its predecessor.

    While Varun Dhawan is currently engrossed in the filming of his upcoming project produced by Atlee, rumored to be titled Baby John, he has also been busy shooting for the Indian spin-off of Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh is set to captivate audiences in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, featuring Parineeti Chopra. As for Arjun Kapoor, fans can anticipate his intriguing role as the antagonist in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2024, 6:20 PM IST
