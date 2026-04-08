Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut praised PM Modi for the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a historic step. In Kolkata, she also highlighted the lack of women's safety in West Bengal, criticizing the state government ahead of the polls.

Kangana Hails Women's Reservation Bill as Historic Step

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Women Reservation Bill, calling it a historic step toward empowering women and ensuring their participation in politics. She also highlighted concerns about women's safety in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

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"Ye Pradhan Mantriji ka sapna hai ki mahilaon ko jisko vo sabse pichda hua varg mante hai unke liye resrvation laayi jaaye aur rajneeti mein sarankshan diya jaaye aur ye sapna ab pura hone ko ja raha hai (It is the Prime Minister's dream that reservation should be brought for women, whom he considers the most backward class, and they should be given this kind of protection in politics). So, this dream of his is now going to be fulfilled, where women are getting 33 per cent reservation," Ranaut told ANI. She noted that women face multiple struggles while stepping out of their homes or participating in rallies, and men often dominate political spaces.

"In our Himachal, if there are 68 seats, there is only one MLA currently, just one lady MLA. This kind of imbalance exists. This imbalance is what the Prime Minister has pledged to correct, ensuring women do not face discrimination," she added. Ranaut emphasized that the reservation will boost women's confidence and help them protect themselves as well as other women.

"Look, if 50 per cent of the country's population remains backward, if they don't have self-confidence, if they don't get protection, and no matter how much we talk about woman empowerment, it is a fact that whether it is about going out alone, or going out at nights, or going to a crowd, even today many women have to struggle with this. So, for this, the Prime Minister is giving direct reservation to women. When they themselves are in such big positions, they will not only protect themselves but will protect other women in the whole world, whether in their district or panchayat..," she said while praising PM Modi.

About the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

The government aims to amend the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, also called the Women's Reservation Bill, which aims to delink quotas for women from the delimitation process. Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in 2023.A separate Delimitation Bill will be introduced. Both bills need to be passed as Constitutional amendments for women's reservation. The new Lok Sabha is likely to have more than 800 seats.

Concerns Raised Over Women's Safety in West Bengal

Addressing the situation in West Bengal, Kangana pointed out that crimes against women remain a pressing concern. "... The BJP is confident of forming the government here. Injustices against daughters of the state and the plight of doctors on night duty have shocked the nation. A woman Chief Minister has failed to ensure women's safety... ," she said.

Kolkata Doctor's Murder Sparks Political Row

Her remarks hinted at incidents that took place in 2024. Protests erupted across West Bengal following the brutal rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The victim was found dead in the seminar hall of the college on August 9, 2024.The incident has sparked a political row between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the state government, with the BJP calling for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Kangana added that she visited Kalighat temple to pray for the safety and upliftment of women in the state and praised the BJP government's efforts in taking strict action against criminals. "As the Home Minister said, the law will firmly deal with criminals in West Bengal...," she added underlining the government's commitment to women's protection.

"Now nothing, straight action is taken against them. Our Home Minister said in Parliament that we will only talk to those who are worth talking to, otherwise, we will use the law against any criminals," she said, underlining the government's commitment to women's protection.

High-Stakes Assembly Elections

The upcoming elections are expected to witness a high-voltage contest between the TMC and BJP, with multiple parties vying for influence in the state.Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the TMC recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls. (ANI)