Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut drags Hrithik Roshan as actress denies rumours of kissing Vir Das 'too hard' in Revolver Rani

    Revolver Rani, a satirical love story starring Kangana Ranaut as the main character, was released in 2014.
     

    Kangana drags Hrithik Roshan as actress denies rumours of kissing Vir Das 'too hard' in Revolver Rani ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 5:01 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut has made headlines once more following a charge that she kissed Vir Das too passionately in a scene from the movie Revolver Rani. Finally responding to a report is the actress. She addressed the rumours on her social media accounts and talked about Hrithik Roshan as well. After Hrithik Roshan, I attacked poor Vir Das, so why don't you tell me," Kangana stated on her official Instagram stories. When did that happen? Yeh kab hua. She even distributed the report's screenshot. Speaking of Revolver Rani, Sai Kabir wrote and directed the movie starring Kangana and Vir. Along with others, it features Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Pankaj Saraswat.

    Kangana drags Hrithik Roshan as actress denies rumours of kissing Vir Das 'too hard' in Revolver Rani ADC

    ALSO READ: Lewis Hamilton and Shakira's joint appearances fuel 'romance rumours'; Know details

    A few hours after she had attended her sister-in-law's baby shower, the post appeared. First-time parents Aksht Ranaut and his wife are expecting a child. She even uploaded a number of photos from the event. It is important to note that Hrithik Roshan has consistently refuted Kangana's claims that they were romantically involved. Even a judicial struggle took place between 2016 and 2017. The actress took to social media and wrote:  “Anytime I am about to announce any film this kind of obnoxious bulk mass mails with appalling headlines demeaning me and my co-actor being to get heavily promoted every where… only thing I can say to gang change mangu..”Kya jail tumhari kya jail”. In another post she writes, “Howcome all papers have same headlines everywhere…. This is bulk mass mail… Dear change mangu, if it is hurting so bad then praying for you,” Bhagwan aapki aatma ko shanti de.” In Tejas, Kangana will play an Air Force pilot. She will next be seen in the upcoming historical drama Emergency, aside from this.

     

    ALSO READ: Barbie vs Oppenheimer Box Office Collection: Greta Gerwig’s film DEFEATS Christopher Nolan's movie?

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 5:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    'Dhindhora Baje Re' song OUT: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt grooving to peppy beats MSW

    'Dhindhora Baje Re' song OUT: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt grooving to peppy beats

    The Vaccine War: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri excited about releasing film in Kashmir post 'Oppenheimer' success ADC

    'The Vaccine War': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri excited about releasing film in Kashmir post 'Oppenheimer' success

    Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about choosing bold scenes in 'Jee Karda' and 'Lust Stories 2'; KNOW REASON MSW

    Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about choosing bold scenes in 'Jee Karda' and 'Lust Stories 2'; KNOW REASON

    Rumoured love birds Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor watch 'Barbie', enjoy romantic movie date night; see pics ADC

    Rumoured love birds Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor watch 'Barbie', enjoy romantic movie date night; see pics

    Jawan: Witness Shah Rukh Khan's film's villain Vijay Sethupathi in menacing avatar MSW

    Jawan: Witness Shah Rukh Khan's film's villain Vijay Sethupathi in menacing avatar

    Recent Stories

    UAE vows to donate $100 million for countries affected by illegal migration anr

    UAE vows to donate $100 million to countries affected by illegal migration

    Keeping Mosquitoes at bay: Here are 7 preventive measures LMA

    Keeping Mosquitoes at bay: Here are 7 preventive measures

    Betta to Molly: 7 most popular pet fish for your aquarium MSW

    Betta to Molly: 7 most popular pet fish for your aquarium

    Apple retail stores may introduce home delivery service for customers soon Report gcw

    Apple retail stores may introduce home delivery service for customers soon: Report

    football '300 million euros': Al-Hilal submit world record bid for Kylian Mbappe as PSG exit looms snt

    '300 million euros': Al-Hilal submit world record bid for Kylian Mbappe as PSG exit looms

    Recent Videos

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon