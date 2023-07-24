Kangana Ranaut drags Hrithik Roshan as actress denies rumours of kissing Vir Das 'too hard' in Revolver Rani

Kangana Ranaut has made headlines once more following a charge that she kissed Vir Das too passionately in a scene from the movie Revolver Rani. Finally responding to a report is the actress. She addressed the rumours on her social media accounts and talked about Hrithik Roshan as well. After Hrithik Roshan, I attacked poor Vir Das, so why don't you tell me," Kangana stated on her official Instagram stories. When did that happen? Yeh kab hua. She even distributed the report's screenshot. Speaking of Revolver Rani, Sai Kabir wrote and directed the movie starring Kangana and Vir. Along with others, it features Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Pankaj Saraswat.

A few hours after she had attended her sister-in-law's baby shower, the post appeared. First-time parents Aksht Ranaut and his wife are expecting a child. She even uploaded a number of photos from the event. It is important to note that Hrithik Roshan has consistently refuted Kangana's claims that they were romantically involved. Even a judicial struggle took place between 2016 and 2017. The actress took to social media and wrote: “Anytime I am about to announce any film this kind of obnoxious bulk mass mails with appalling headlines demeaning me and my co-actor being to get heavily promoted every where… only thing I can say to gang change mangu..”Kya jail tumhari kya jail”. In another post she writes, “Howcome all papers have same headlines everywhere…. This is bulk mass mail… Dear change mangu, if it is hurting so bad then praying for you,” Bhagwan aapki aatma ko shanti de.” In Tejas, Kangana will play an Air Force pilot. She will next be seen in the upcoming historical drama Emergency, aside from this.

