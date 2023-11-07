Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kamal Haasan's birthday party: Suriya and Aamir Khan pose with Ravi K Chandran for selife

    Tamil star Suriya and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan attended Kamal Haasan's birthday bash in Chennai. The actor turned 69 years old today, November 7. Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran took to his social media and shared a selfie featuring Suriya and Aamir Khan.

    Kamal Haasan's birthday party: Suriya and Aamir Khan pose with Ravi K Chandran for selife RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

    On November 7, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan celebrates his 69th birthday. The 'Indian 2' actor threw a birthday party for his pals and fellow film industry professionals one day early. Attending the celebration was Aamir Khan, who is now in Chennai taking care of his mother. Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran posted a selfie with Suriya and Aamir Khan on X, the platform that was once known as Twitter.

    The oldest daughter of Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan, wished her father on social media. She posted a cute movie with a compilation of lovely moments in it.

    Also Read: Kamal Haasan's 69th birthday: Shruti Haasan wishes Dad with cute Instagram reel (Watch)

    At a posh hotel in Chennai, Kamal Haasan threw a birthday celebration on November 6. Attending the festival was cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, who posted a fantastic selfie with Suriya and Aamir Khan. Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, who attended the party, shared an epic selfie with Suriya and Aamir Khan. The cinematographer wrote, "Two ghajinis in one frame at @ikamalhaasan birthday party @Suriya_offl #AamirKhan (sic)."

    Kamal Haasan is waiting for the release of his upcoming film, 'Indian 2', with director Shankar. The big-budget sequel will release in theatres sometime in 2024. Meanwhile, an introduction promo of his upcoming film with Mani Ratnam titled 'Thug Life' was unveiled and received a lot of attention from fans.

    Also Read: Salaar: Prabhas-led actioner-drama film's run-time gets disclosed; Know details

    Kamal Haasan also has a project with director H Vinoth, which will go on floors later. Meanwhile, he has 'Vikram 2' with Lokesh Kanagaraj and a music video with Shruti Haasan in the pipeline
     

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
