Superstar Kamal Haasan expressed his happiness and pride in Sivakarthikeyan starrer 'Amaran' after the film was nominated for the Golden Peacock Award under the International Competition at the 56th International Festival of India, Goa. The 56th International Film Festival of India will take place in Goa from November 20-28.

Kamal Haasan Congratulates 'Amaran' Team

Taking to his X handle, Kamal Haasan congratulated the makers of 'Amaran' for being selected as the opening film in the Indian Panorama Section at IFFI, Goa 2025. "Proud to share the immortal Major Mukund Varadarajan's story that stirred India's soul will now echo across the world. Extremely delighted to share that #Amaran has been nominated for the Golden Peacock Award under the International Competition and will be the opening feature film in the Indian Panorama section at the 56th International Film Festival of India, Goa . Grateful to the jury and congratulations to all fellow nominees," wrote Kamal Haasan.

About The Film

'Amaran' is a Tamil action war film written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan and Sai Pallavi as Mukund's wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

Indian Panorama Selection

According to Variety, 'Amaran' leads a diverse selection that includes five mainstream cinema titles chosen from 516 contemporary Indian feature film entries, reported Variety. The feature film jury, chaired by actor-filmmaker-producer Raja Bundela and comprising 12 members, selected films representing multiple Indian languages and regional cinema traditions.

The complete lineup of 20 feature films in the main section includes: Thamar KV's Malayalam-language 'Sarkeet,' 'Amaran,' Jitank Singh Gurjar's Braj-language 'Vimukt,' Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files,' Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great,' Badiger Devendra's Kannada-language 'Vanya,' Praveen Morchhale's Urdu-language 'White Snow,' Sasanka Samir's Assamese-language 'Bhaimon Da,' Santosh Davakhar's Marathi-language 'Gondhal' and J.P. Tuminad's Kannada-language 'Su From So.' (ANI)