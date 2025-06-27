Indian actors Kamal Haasan and Ayushmann Khurrana have been invited to join the Oscars voting body, alongside global stars like Ariana Grande and Jason Momoa, highlighting AMPAS’s global outlook.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has invited Indian stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Kamal Haasan to become Oscar's esteemed voting members, reported Variety. Along with them, the prestigious film body has also invited recent Oscar winner Kieran Culkin and Mikey Madison.

Along with nominees Ariana Grande, Fernanda Torres, Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong, a total of 534 distinguished artists and executives have been invited to join the Oscars as it's voting members.

Recognised for their exceptional contributions to the art and science of filmmaking, Kamal Haasan and Ayushmann Khurrana represent a diverse array of talent and global cinematic perspectives, reported Variety.

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his work in critically acclaimed films such as 'Andhadhun', 'Vicky Donor', 'Bala', and 'Article 15'.

As for Kamal Haasan, the actor is one of the legendary stars of the Indian cinema industry. He has over three decades of experience in the film industry and is still considered one of the most successful artists in India. He was last seen in 'Thug Life', which was directed by Mani Ratnam.

According to Variety, if all the celebrities accept the invitation, the Academy's total membership will rise to 11,120, including 10,143 voting members.

Invitees hail from 60 countries and territories outside the United States, contributing to the Academy's increasing international outlook.

"We are thrilled to welcome this esteemed class of artists, technologists and professionals into the Academy. This year's class embodies the diversity and global breadth of today's film community, and their inclusion will continue to enrich the Academy's mission and work," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang in a joint statement as quoted by Variety.

Invited individuals will join one of the Academy's 19 branches, or as Associates -- a membership category honouring significant service to the industry, reported Variety.

Members in branches and as artist representatives are eligible to vote in Oscar categories and run in Academy governance elections. Associate members do not have Oscar voting rights or governance privileges.

Twelve filmmakers were invited to multiple branches, including Brady Corbet, Coralie Fargeat, Magnus von Horn, Ema Ryan Yamazaki, Smriti Mundhra, Molly O'Brien, Ema Ryan Yamazaki, Maha Haj, Matiss Kaza and Gints Zilbalodis, and Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani. They must select one branch upon accepting membership.

Along with the Indian stars, the invitation has also been extended to a number of renowned celebrities, including Jason Momoa, Stephen Graham, Ariana Grande, Dave Bautista, and others. (ANI)



