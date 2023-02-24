Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kamaal R Khan reviews Akshay Kumar's Selfiee calls it, 'a disaster'

    Renowned film critic KRK has reviewed Akshay Kumar starrer film Selfiee on his Twitter. he has called it a disaster.

    Kamaal R Khan reviews Akshay Kumar's Selfiee calls it, 'a disaster' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 2:59 PM IST

    After a long wait, the much-awaited Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer film Selfiee has released in theatres today. For those unaware, Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit film Driving License. The regional hit film originally starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

    Die-hard Indian cinema lovers and fans had expectations from this one. But, unfortunately, they all are unimpressed by this outing of global star Akshay Kumar. In this list, even renowned Bollywood critic Kamaal R Khan also known as KRK has finally reviewed Selfiee and given his brutal take on the film.

    ALSO READ: Selfiee Twitter REVIEW: Akshay Kumar starrer film fails to impress, fans say, 'Bigger disaster loading'

    Taking to his Twitter handle, KRK revealed how Selfiee is the ninth flop film of Akshay Kumar in a row. His tweet caption read, "Film #Selfiee is Akshay Kumar's 9th flop in a row. Therefore Now he has to choose films wisely. 1. Bell bottom 2. Laxmmi 3. Atrangi Re 4. Bachchan Paandey 5. Prithviraj 6. Raksha Bandhan 7. Cuttputli 8. Ram Setu 9. Selfiee."

    In the following tweet, he slammed Emraan Hashmi acting and performance in the film. KRK mentioned, "Emraan Hashmi has not given an average film during last 10 years. His films are disasters. He said that, he does not watch Hindi films at all, not even his own film. So public has given him reply by not watching his crap films. #Selfiee is new disaster in his list."

    In the next one, KRK targeted bollywood producer Karan Johar for such bad opening on the first day of film release. He said, "Correction! Double Dholki producer #KaranJohar film #Selfiee has got earth-shattering opening of 3-5% all over India. It is a disaster by very first show."

    He also said Karan Johar gave six big flop films in a row. His tweet read, "Karan Johar has given 6 flops in a row! 1) Gehraiyaan 2) JugJugJiyo 3) Liger 4) Brahmastra 5) Govinda Naam Mera 6) Selfiee! And his 7th disaster will be #ROCKYAurRaniKiPK!."

    In the final tweet, KRK mentioned how Karan Johar is busy thinking about sex 24/7. His tweet read, "Karan Johar is busy thinking about sex 24*7. And that person can not make a hit film who is obsessed for sex."

    Akshay Kumar's highly-anticipated film is Selfiee. Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit Driving License. The film has an ensemble star cast featuring some of the best actors like Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles alongside Akshay Kumar. The film released today, February 24 in theatres.

    ALSO READ: Did Selena Gomez QUIT TikTok? Is Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber the reason? Read this

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2023, 2:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Mohanlal shares some exciting updates about contestants, date and more RBA

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Mohanlal shares some exciting updates about contestants, date and more

    Did Selena Gomez QUIT TikTok? Is Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber the reason? Read this vma

    Did Selena Gomez QUIT TikTok? Is Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber the reason? Read this

    Pranaya Vilasam movie review Is Arjun Ashokan Anaswara Rajan film worth watching Read these tweets RBA

    Pranaya Vilasam movie review: Is Arjun Ashokan, Anaswara Rajan’s film worth watching? Read these tweets

    Pop queen Britney Spears calls out media openly for their fabricated 'constant lies' about her vma

    Britney Spears calls out media openly for their fabricated 'constant lies' about her

    Selfiee LEAKED: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's film available for free on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other Torrent sites RBA

    Selfiee LEAKED: Akshay Kumar, Emraan's film available for download on Tamilrockers and other Torrent sites

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat Budget 2023: FM Kanu Desai announces Rs 550 crore for reconstruction of Morbi bridge post collapse AJR

    Gujarat Budget 2023: FM Kanu Desai announces Rs 550 crore for reconstruction of Morbi bridge post collapse

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Mohanlal shares some exciting updates about contestants, date and more RBA

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Mohanlal shares some exciting updates about contestants, date and more

    Watch Man's lightning reflex saves toddler from being hit by bike; netizens showers praises-tgy

    Watch: Man's lightning reflex saves toddler from being hit by bike; netizens showers praises

    PSEB 12th Exam 2023: Punjab Board postpones class 12 English exam; new date to be out soon - adt

    PSEB 12th Exam 2023: Punjab Board postpones class 12 English exam; new date to be out soon

    NEET MDS Admit Card 2023 released at nbe.edu.in; know exam date, pattern - adt

    NEET MDS Admit Card 2023 released at nbe.edu.in; know exam date, pattern

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon