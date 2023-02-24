Kamaal R Khan reviews Akshay Kumar's Selfiee calls it, 'a disaster'

After a long wait, the much-awaited Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer film Selfiee has released in theatres today. For those unaware, Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit film Driving License. The regional hit film originally starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

Die-hard Indian cinema lovers and fans had expectations from this one. But, unfortunately, they all are unimpressed by this outing of global star Akshay Kumar. In this list, even renowned Bollywood critic Kamaal R Khan also known as KRK has finally reviewed Selfiee and given his brutal take on the film.

Taking to his Twitter handle, KRK revealed how Selfiee is the ninth flop film of Akshay Kumar in a row. His tweet caption read, "Film #Selfiee is Akshay Kumar's 9th flop in a row. Therefore Now he has to choose films wisely. 1. Bell bottom 2. Laxmmi 3. Atrangi Re 4. Bachchan Paandey 5. Prithviraj 6. Raksha Bandhan 7. Cuttputli 8. Ram Setu 9. Selfiee."

In the following tweet, he slammed Emraan Hashmi acting and performance in the film. KRK mentioned, "Emraan Hashmi has not given an average film during last 10 years. His films are disasters. He said that, he does not watch Hindi films at all, not even his own film. So public has given him reply by not watching his crap films. #Selfiee is new disaster in his list."

In the next one, KRK targeted bollywood producer Karan Johar for such bad opening on the first day of film release. He said, "Correction! Double Dholki producer #KaranJohar film #Selfiee has got earth-shattering opening of 3-5% all over India. It is a disaster by very first show."

He also said Karan Johar gave six big flop films in a row. His tweet read, "Karan Johar has given 6 flops in a row! 1) Gehraiyaan 2) JugJugJiyo 3) Liger 4) Brahmastra 5) Govinda Naam Mera 6) Selfiee! And his 7th disaster will be #ROCKYAurRaniKiPK!."

In the final tweet, KRK mentioned how Karan Johar is busy thinking about sex 24/7. His tweet read, "Karan Johar is busy thinking about sex 24*7. And that person can not make a hit film who is obsessed for sex."

