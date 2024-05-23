'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas makes grand entry at event as he introduces his film character's vehicle 'Bujji'

During an event in Hyderabad, Prabhas introduced Bujji, the luxury automobile owned by his character, Bhairava in the film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Bujji, a robot with a distinct personality voiced by Keerthy Suresh, is Bhairava's devoted companion and plays an important role in the film's story.

Actor Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Yesterday, during an event in Hyderabad, he introduced Bujji, the luxury automobile owned by Prabhas' character, Bhairava in the film. Bujji, a robot with a distinct personality voiced by Keerthy Suresh, is Bhairava's devoted companion and plays an important role in the film's story. The film's producer, Vyjayanthi Movies, organized the event to present the custom-made car to a restricted audience. They also published an almost one-minute teaser to promote Bujji.

The video

About Bujji

A few days ago, Prabhas shared a short video in which a robot named Bujji becomes frustrated as the Kalki 2898 AD team constructs her 'body', which is a customized automobile. On Wednesday, an event was held to unveil Bujji's body. A large arena was erected up to showcase the car to a select audience. Although the ceremony started a few hours late, spectators were overjoyed to see Prabhas there.

Prabhas spoke during the ceremony, thanking Nag for making the film and the crowd for showing him affection throughout the years. He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with luminaries like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

About 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Nag's sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika, Disha, Amitabh, and Kamal in lead roles. While the plot of the film has remained unknown, Amitabh has just stated that he will play Aswathama. The film will be released in theaters across many languages on June 27. All of the promotional materials suggest an apocalyptic future in which the protagonist rises to save the world from evil.

