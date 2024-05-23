Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas makes grand entry at event as he introduces his film character's vehicle 'Bujji'

    During an event in Hyderabad, Prabhas introduced Bujji, the luxury automobile owned by his character, Bhairava in the film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Bujji, a robot with a distinct personality voiced by Keerthy Suresh, is Bhairava's devoted companion and plays an important role in the film's story.

    Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas makes grand entry at event as he introduces his film character's vehicle 'Bujji' RK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 23, 2024, 8:44 AM IST

    Actor Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Yesterday, during an event in Hyderabad, he introduced Bujji, the luxury automobile owned by Prabhas' character, Bhairava in the film. Bujji, a robot with a distinct personality voiced by Keerthy Suresh, is Bhairava's devoted companion and plays an important role in the film's story. The film's producer, Vyjayanthi Movies, organized the event to present the custom-made car to a restricted audience. They also published an almost one-minute teaser to promote Bujji. 

    The video

    Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez SEXY Photos: 7 times the Sri Lankan actress shared BOLD pictures

    About Bujji

    A few days ago, Prabhas shared a short video in which a robot named Bujji becomes frustrated as the Kalki 2898 AD team constructs her 'body', which is a customized automobile. On Wednesday, an event was held to unveil Bujji's body. A large arena was erected up to showcase the car to a select audience. Although the ceremony started a few hours late, spectators were overjoyed to see Prabhas there. 

    Prabhas spoke during the ceremony, thanking Nag for making the film and the crowd for showing him affection throughout the years. He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with luminaries like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

    About 'Kalki 2898 AD'

    Nag's sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika, Disha, Amitabh, and Kamal in lead roles. While the plot of the film has remained unknown, Amitabh has just stated that he will play Aswathama. The film will be released in theaters across many languages on June 27. All of the promotional materials suggest an apocalyptic future in which the protagonist rises to save the world from evil.

    Last Updated May 23, 2024, 8:44 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised for heatstroke during IPL Qualifier match in Ahmedabad AJR

    Shah Rukh Khan treated at Ahmedabad hospital for heatstroke suffered during KKR vs SRH clash

    We have that planned already', Director shares big update; confirms 'Panchayat 4'? Read on ATG

    'We have that planned already', Director shares big update; confirms 'Panchayat 4'? Read on

    Mr And Mrs Mahi 

    Mr And Mrs Mahi REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film worth watching?

    Here's why AR Rahman's mother wrapped his Oscar awards in towel, 'Thought it was...' RKK

    Here's why AR Rahman's mother wrapped his Oscar awards in towel, 'Thought it was...'

    Thyroid Disease 8 tips to maintain physical and mental health RBA

    Thyroid Disease: 8 tips to maintain physical and mental health

    Recent Stories

    I dont buy this one bit Swati Maliwal after Arvind Kejriwal first remark on her assault gcw

    'I don’t buy this one bit': Swati Maliwal after Arvind Kejriwal's first remark on her 'assault'

    Buddha Purnima 2024 quotes to send to your loved ones RKK

    Buddha Purnima 2024 quotes to send to your loved ones

    Buddha Purnima 2024: Know Shubh muhurat, history, auspicious rituals, wishes, and more RBA

    Buddha Purnima 2024: Know Shubh muhurat, history, auspicious rituals, wishes, and more

    cricket IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals secure comfortable 8-wicket victory over RCB in the Eliminator osf

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals secure comfortable 8-wicket victory over RCB in the Eliminator

    Shehzada has admitted PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi on system aligned against lower castes remark (WATCH) snt

    'Shehzada has admitted...': PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi on system aligned against lower castes remark (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon