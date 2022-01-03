Kajol, Ajay Devgan's daughter Nysa trolled; 'How did she get so fair?', some call her 'stunning'

Social media users targeted Nysa Devgan, accused her of undergoing skin whitening treatment like her mother-actress Kajol, and questioned, 'How did she get so fair?'



Nysa Devgn’s latest mirror selfie is going viral in which she is seen wearing a sexy black dress with a plunging neckline. Nysa Devgan, currently studying in Singapore at the United World College of South East Asia, is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood.

Nysa completed her education at Dhirubhai Ambani School, Mumbai. The girl enjoys a huge fan base on social media, with many fan club pages devoted to her, just like Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan.



Nysa’s latest mirror selfie has taken the internet by storm and attracted many positive, negative comments. She is seen carrying a stylish sling bag and an elegant neckpiece in the picture. Also Read: Kajol gets trolled; netizens call her thigh-high slit gown 'Halloween costume', 'fashion disaster' and more

Sharing Nysa’s image, her fan page wrote, “Such a beauty.” As soon as this photo went out, netizens could not help but gush over her flawless beauty and fashion sense. One user commented, “Stunning,” another wrote, “Looking so beautiful.”



Some also trolled Nysa and talked about her skin colour and how it changed in the last few years. "Skin colour change kar liya hai," wrote one social media user.



"How did she get so fair?" questioned another. "Skin whitening done," wrote commented. "Like mom, like daughter," wrote another user. "Fairness treatment like Kajol," said a cybercitizen. Also Read: Kajol reveals Ajay Devgn 'TOP-SECRET'; here's are some unknown facts about Tanhaji star