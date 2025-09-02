Kajol discusses the challenges of portraying Noyonika Sengupta in 'The Trial' Season 2, highlighting the emotional toll of the role and the complexities of her character's legal battles and personal life.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kajol, who is also set to appear on OTT screens in the second season of 'The Trial,' opened up about her experience of reprising the character of Noyonika Senguta.

"I like the whole process of acting, shooting, and everything associated with it. However, things get a little difficult during the emotional scenes. It is physically more draining," the noted actor told ANI.

Kajol shared that the cases in the second season would be interesting and blend well with her character.

"We have shown how Noyonika has been fighting with herself, the system, the people, and that she does not win all the time," she added.

Recalling a hilarious instance from the shoot days, the actress shared how director Umesh Bist was worried about their parts.

"In one of the most serious scenes, Umeshji was very worried about how we would pull it off. We were simply chatting and relaxing at the time. You can never perform well without the director's input as well as your own efforts. It's your own ideas that takes the character forward. If I get the credit for acting, it's also the director who brings out the performance," she said.

Kajol, who essays the role of Noyonika Sengupta, a lawyer in the series, is back to tackle new cases and manage a detoriating marital relationship with her husband, Rajiv Sengupta, played by Jisshu Sengupta, after he was arrested for corruption and sex scandal in the first season.

The new season is set to stream from September 19, 2025, on Jio Hotstar.

Directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Banijay Asia, the series also stars Sonali Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Karanvir Sharma. (ANI)



