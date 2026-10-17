Kajol, joined by son Yug and daughter Nysa Devgn, attended the Mahasaptami puja at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. The occasion marked the 80th year of the Mukherjee family's tradition and saw many B-town celebs in attendance.

Bollywood actor Kajol, along with other B-town celebrities, attended the Mahasaptami puja at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. She was joined by her son Yug and daughter Nysa Devgn for the celebrations.

80th Anniversary Celebrations

Kajol, who has been an integral part of the family’s Durga Puja celebrations, joined devotees at the pandal to offer prayers to Goddess Durga. The occasion marked a significant milestone in the Mukherjee family’s long-standing tradition of celebrating the festival with devotion and grandeur as the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal completes 80 years this year. Several other celebrities, including filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, actress Tanishaa Mukerji, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and filmmaker Anurag Basu, also attended the celebrations.

Kajol wore a traditional yellow-orange saree for the festive celebrations. She was seen snapping pictures of the grand Durga idol. The actress also posed for photographs with Tanishaa Mukerji and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, capturing the spirit of a Durga Puja celebration that brings the Mukherjee family together each year.

Other Celebrities in Attendance

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan also arrived at the Durga Puja pandal to offer her prayers. Filmmaker Anurag Basu, as every year, arrived at the Durga Puja pandal to offer his prayers. He donned a blue kurta for his visit.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Kajol was last seen as a host on a talk show titled 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.' It included candid behind-the-scenes stories from Bollywood's biggest names, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and many others.