Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, has often been in the spotlight, with fans curious about her Bollywood debut. However, reports suggest that the harsh wave of nepotism criticism may be keeping her away from the silver screen for now.

The argument regarding nepotism in Bollywood has grown intense especially in the last couple of years, and more often than not, the shadow falls on upcoming star kids even before they enter the industry. The loudest name in this lot is Nysa Devgan, daughter to the power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol. All of her fans thought that she would follow her parents' footsteps, but rumors say that she may be hesitant in becoming an actress due to the harsh criticism star kids have to face.

Kajol's Daughter Nysa Not Joining Bollywood

Nysa Devgan is used to growing up seeing all the stars of the paparazzi cameras flashing on her. From her clothes to her college life in Singapore and London, everything about her has always been headlines. Although she is not an actress, she already has a large fan following on social media. However, because of this continuous scrutiny, she has become a target for trolling, with discussions linking that of nepotism.

The Burden of Nepotism Debate

The debate of nepotism in Bollywood has reached its peak after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput-the spark of unrest against the "insider-outsider" issue. Almost every star kid making a debut after this backlash is not gifted with instant fame, as audiences are much quicker in largely dismissing any talent as a part of privilege. Reports further say that this environment probably has made Nysa more careful in considering a film career, especially if she would not like to face the brunt of negativity that accompanies the tag of being a "star kid."

Parents View

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been careful about not projecting their children into the limelight. Ajay has still maintained that it is entirely up to Nysa if she wants to join films; Kajol also made similar statements, adding that her kids should have freedom in pursuing their own paths. Therefore, it is clearly a go-ahead for Nysa's freedom of choices, as the couple does not seem to pressurize her into acting.

Nysa's Current Focus

Presently, Nysa seems more inclined towards education, travel, and lifestyle skills rather than a formal entry into Bollywood. She is often spotted on high-profile events and social gatherings, but has no official confirmation set out regarding preparation for a film debut. Sources close to the family say that she likes her independence, away from the glare of the industry.

What Is Coming Up?

While some are convinced that Nysa may eventually embark on the journey of filmdom, others say that the intense public criticism and net trolling ranted against star kids could be a discouragement on her part. Today, in this high-tech world, that captures all the actions by the magnifying glass, becoming a celebrity kid does always bring advantages, but it comes in parallel with the huge pressure to join films.

Nysa Devgan will ultimately decide whether she will join Bollywood or tread on another path. Now, the major possible reason for her reluctance seems to be the cruel realities regarding nepotism criticism. Nonetheless, with the steadfast support of Kajol and Ajay, Nysa has the space to define her own fortune-within or outside the industry.