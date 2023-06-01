Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD romantic song goes viral-WATCH

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani turn up the heat with their dynamic and scorching dance on 'Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya,' watch video

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD romantic song goes viral-WATCH RNA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 6:07 PM IST

    Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani are well-known names in Bhojpuri music and film. Their collaboration on the song 'Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya' has gone popular on social media, with over 30 million views on the YouTube account 'Worldwide Records Bhojpuri'.

    Fans enjoy the couple's smouldering chemistry and their sensual exchanges in the song.

    The song 'Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya' has a vibrant beat and traditional Bhojpuri lyrics and idioms. Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani feature in the music video, dancing to the song's rhythms in magnificent outfits, creating a colourful and energetic atmosphere.

    Pawan Singh is a popular Bhojpuri singer and actor who has been working in the Bhojpuri film business for over a decade. His collaborations with Kajal Raghwani have always been a crowd pleaser, and their on-screen connection is undeniable.

    Kajal Raghwani, on the other hand, is a talented Bhojpuri actress and singer whose performances have won over fans.

    Fans will like the 'Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya' song video. The performers' bright costumes and traditional jewellery add to the lively feel of the video. The dancing styles in the video are an excellent combination of traditional Bhojpuri dance and modern-day dance traditions.

