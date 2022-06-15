Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kaaranvir Bohara booked for cheating a woman of Rs 1.99 cr

    An FIR has been registered against six people including actor Kaaranvir Bohra and his wife TJ Sidhu for an alleged case of fraud.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 9:36 AM IST

    A case of cheating has been registered against television world’s well-known actor Kaaranvir Bohra and his wife Tajinder Sidhu aka TeeJay Sidhu. As per reports, a case has been registered against six people including actor Manoj Bohra aka Kaaranvir Bohra for cheating a 40-year-old woman on the pretext of returning her the amount at a rate of 2.5% interest.

    The woman, who filed the case against the actor and five others, claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1 crore was refunded. The complainant further alleged that when she contacted Kaaranvir Bohra and his wife TeeJay Sidhu for money, they did not respond to it properly at first and then later threatened to shoot her.

    The FIR has been registered at Mumbai’s Oshiwara police station. All six accused have been under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police have started the investigation into the matter. Statements of Kaaranvir Bohra, his wife TeeJay Sidhu and other accused are expected to be recorded soon.

    Meanwhile, Kaaranvir Bohra had recently opened up about his financial situation. The actor who was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp had said that he was in a lot of debt.

    Kaaranvir Bohra also confessed during the episode that there are many cases going on against him. During the show, the actor, while crying, had said that he is in debt and has not been able to return the money that he took from people. He also said that he had some three to four cases going on against him for the same. He further said that all the work he has done since the year 2015, has purely been to make money, adding that if there had been anyone else in his place, the person might have committed suicide by now.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2022, 9:36 AM IST
