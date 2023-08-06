Justin Bieber Net Worth: Does this 2013 Forbes A-lister still hold the position? READ THIS

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Justin Bieber's song catalog sale to Hipgnosis Song Capital for USD 200 million leaves fans curious about his 2023 Net Worth. He was a 2013 Forbes A-lister

    Justin Bieber, once the heartthrob, still reigns as a prominent pop star with consistent hit releases. Although not as viral as his 'Baby' days, he remains an A-lister in the music industry. Notably, in 2013, Forbes listed him among the world's highest-paid musicians, ranking seventh. His career trajectory has evolved, but his fame and financial success continue to prove his enduring influence and popularity. As a consistent chart-topper, Bieber's journey as a musician and his ability to maintain stardom showcase his significant impact on the music scene.

    Justin Bieber's net worth history

    Since the release of his breakout hit "Baby," Justin Bieber's career has consistently thrived, maintaining relevance year after year. With each new single, he proves to be a bankable voice in the music industry. In 2013, he made his debut on Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid musicians, ranking seventh and earning a substantial USD 58 million. The following year, his earnings saw a significant jump to USD 83.5 million.

    Over the years, Justin Bieber's net worth has seen an extraordinary surge, surpassing the two-digit million mark and now reaching hundreds of millions of dollars. Although he hasn't appeared on recent Forbes lists, his immense wealth reflects his thriving career and business ventures. Apart from music, his distance from brand endorsements and reduced public appearances might be a factor for not featuring in recent rankings. Nonetheless, Bieber's financial success stands as a testament to his enduring popularity and his ability to remain a significant force in the entertainment industry.

    What is his 2023 net worth?

    As per Celebrity Net Worth's projections, Justin Bieber's net worth in 2023 stands at approximately USD 300 million, reflecting a significant leap from his early career days. This year, the singer further bolstered his wealth by selling his impressive 290-song catalog to Hipgnosis Song Capital for a staggering USD 200 million. Fans eagerly anticipate his next chart-topping single as he continues to be a major player in the music industry.

