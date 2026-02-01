Julia Roberts shared a warm Instagram post for husband Daniel Moder's 57th birthday, calling him her 'fav man.' The couple, who have been married since 2002 and share three children, met on the set of the 2001 film 'The Mexican'.

Actor Julia Roberts marked her husband Daniel "Danny" Moder's birthday with an affectionate public display, sharing a warm post on Instagram. The Oscar-winning actor celebrated Moder's 57th birthday on Saturday, January 31, by posting a photograph of the two embracing. "My fav day. My fav man," Roberts, wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts)

Two Decades of Marriage

Roberts and Moder first met while working on the 2001 film 'The Mexican' and married a year later in 2002. Over two decades on, the couple share three children- 21-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and their youngest son Henry, 18.

The Secrets to a Lasting Bond

Despite her global fame, Roberts has consistently kept her family life largely private, occasionally offering glimpses into her marriage through interviews and social media. In the years since their wedding, the 'Pretty Woman' star has spoken openly about the importance of affection and communication in their relationship.

'Never stop kissing'

Ahead of their 20th wedding anniversary in 2022, Roberts said the couple planned to celebrate with "more kissing," adding during an interview, "That's the secret never stop kissing," as per People magazine.

A Tradition of Letter Writing

Later that year, she revealed on CBS Sunday Morning that she and Moder write letters to each other, and that she has kept the very first letter he ever wrote to her. She described it as something she hopes to one day share with her daughter, Hazel.

'The captain of our ship'

Most recently, in a December 2023 interview, Roberts praised Moder as the steady centre of their family. Calling him "the anchor," she said, "It all starts with Danny Moder... the captain of our ship," as quoted by People magazine. (ANI)