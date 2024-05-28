Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jr NTR remembers NTR, offers respects to his late grandfather on his 101st birth anniversary (WATCH)

    Telugu superstar Jr NTR visited his grandfather’s memorial, NTR Ghat, on Tuesday (May 08) to mark the late actor-turned-politician’s 101st birth anniversary. He was joined by his half-brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

    Jr NTR remembers NTR offers respects to his late grandfather on his 101st birth anniversary RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 28, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

    Jr NTR went to his grandfather's memorial, NTR Ghat, on Tuesday to commemorate the late actor-turned-politician's 101st birth anniversary. His half-brother, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, accompanied Tarak. In a video posted on X, the Devara star with folded hands was seen at the memorial. He then sat on the ground beside Kalyan and observed a moment of quiet. The RRR star was unaffected by the gathering around him.

    Many members of Jr. NTR's family followed him to the NTR Ghat. NTR's son, actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, also visited the ghat. He arrived with his teammates and paid his condolences to his late father. Watch the following videos:

    Also Read: Hardik Pandya met Natasha's parents two years after marriage? Read on

    Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) was a renowned actor, director, and politician. He served as Andhra Pradesh's chief minister for seven years, three times. He starred in 300 films and received three National Awards. He died on January 18, 1996, in his Hyderabad home.

    Tarak is now working on several initiatives at work. He's been busy filming Ayan Mukerji's War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham. Despite a rigorous filming schedule, the RRR star took a break from work and returned to Hyderabad to vote in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections on May 13.

    Also Read: Panchayat 3: Netflix or Amazon Prime? When and where to watch

    In addition, the actor is working on Devara: Part 1, a project that is sure to captivate audiences. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, is set for a countrywide release on October 10, 2024. This highly anticipated film features a superb star cast including Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, adding to the excitement and intrigue. Shruti Marathe, a Marathi actress, will play Jr. NTR's wife, further enhancing the star power of the film. 

    Last Updated May 28, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hardik Pandya once FORGOT Natasa Stankovic's name during their wedding vows RBA

    'Naam Kya Hai?' Hardik Pandya once FORGOT Natasa Stankovic's name during their wedding vows (WATCH)

    Entertainment Lionel Messi surprises fans in Will Smith's instagram video (WATCH) osf

    Lionel Messi surprises fans in Will Smith’s instagram video (WATCH)

    cricket Yuvraj Singh sends legal notices to real estate firm over 'Inferior Quality Apartment' and Privacy Violations osf

    Yuvraj Singh sends legal notices to real estate firm over 'Inferior Quality Apartment' and Privacy Violations

    GOAT Thalapathy Vijay's film shooting in Puducherry creates panic RBA

    'GOAT': Thalapathy Vijay's film shooting in Puducherry creates panic; Here's why

    Meet Janhvi Kapoor beau Shikhar Pahariya's mother Smruti Shinde RBA

    Meet Janhvi Kapoor's beau Shikhar Pahariya's mother Smruti Shinde; actress shares her post on Instagram

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 28 2024: Check 18K, 22K, 24K gold prices anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 28: Check 18K, 22K, 24K gold prices

    Narendra Modi to Kangana Ranaut: Top key candidates in fray in Phase 7 gcw

    Narendra Modi to Kangana Ranaut: Key candidates in fray in Phase 7

    Cricket Former Australian cricketer Joe Burns to represent Italy in tribute to late brother, wearing number 85 osf

    Former Australian cricketer Joe Burns to represent Italy in tribute to late brother, wearing number 85

    French Open 2024: Nadal eyes Olympics but not Wimbledon after exit, says 'body has been a jungle for 2 years' snt

    French Open 2024: Nadal eyes Olympics but not Wimbledon after exit, says 'body has been a jungle for 2 years'

    Bengaluru: Private schools issue notice to parents as AI-generated obscene photo of student goes viral vkp

    Bengaluru: Private schools issue notice to parents as AI-generated obscene photo of student goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon