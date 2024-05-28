 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Hardik Pandya met Natasha's parents two years after marriage? Read on

Hardik Pandya married Serbian model and actress Natasha Stankovic in May 2020 during Covid lockdown. He met her parents two years after marriage

Image credits: Instagram

Intimate Marriage Ceremony

They married in an intimate ceremony in May 2020 during the Covid lockdown. Their son, Agastya, was born on July 30, 2020

Image credits: Instagram

Heading towards Divorce?

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been at the center of divorce rumors, sparked when Natasa dropped her full name on Instagram and removed some photos with Hardik

Image credits: Instagram

Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic

Hardik met Natasa’s parents for first time two years after their wedding, the birth of their son. He posted a video on Instagram showing him meeting and hugging his mother-in-law

Image credits: Instagram

First Meet with In-laws

In the video, Natasa’s mom expressed her anticipation of Hardik's visit, while Goksi humorously commented on being "forced" to wear a shirt when meeting the cricketer

Image credits: Instagram

Vow Renewal

Hardik and Natasa renewed their vows in a grand ceremony in February 2023. They released a wedding video sharing their love story

Image credits: Instagram

Vow Renewal

Their relationship's warmth and growth were evident in the heartfelt messages shared during their vow renewal

Image credits: Instagram

Hardik, Natasha

Neither Hardik Pandya or Natasha Stankovic have officially commented on the alleged rumours

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One