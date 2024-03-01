'Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha' REVIEW: Is Gautham Vasudev Menon, Varun's thrilling-action worth your time?

'Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha' is directed by newcomer Sajil Mampad, with the story created by him and the script written by Bodhi and S. K. Mampad. Khaleel Hameed is the producer of this family-friendly action film.

'Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha' is a Tamil action thriller written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, and produced by Ishari K. Ganesh for Vels Film International. Varun, the Tamil Big Boss star, plays the eponymous role in the film, which also stars Krishna and debutante Raahei.



Production on the film began in late 2019, but was postponed until 2021-2022 owing to the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic. It was finally released to cinemas on March 1, 2024. Joshua, a competent assassin, is tasked with protecting Kundhavi Chidambaram, a well-known woman who violent gang members are pursuing. Throughout the mission, Joshua and Kundavai develop affections for one other.







Joshua: Imai pol Kaakha. Cast and Crew

Varun plays Joshua, Raahei plays Kundhavi Chidambaram, and the film also stars Krishna, Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Vichithra, Dhivyadharshini, and others. Karthik wrote the soundtrack, and S. R. Kathir and Anthony handled the cinematography and film editing, respectively. Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha is Karthik's third composition, after his work on Aravaan (2012) and Tamilselvanum Thaniyar Anjalum (2016).

The premiere single, "Hey Love," sung by Shashaa Tirupati and written by Vignesh Shivan, was released on February 29, 2020. On July 17, 2020, the video for the second song, "Naan Un Joshua," was released on music outlets. The third single, titled "Tappasu Neram," was released on December 11, 2021. Finally, the fourth single, "Joshua Siru Paeraasai," came out on February 29, 2024.



The release of "Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) evaluations as viewers discuss this action thriller picture.



