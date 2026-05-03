Jonah Hill opened up about the "psycho" and overwhelming experience of sudden fame following the success of 'Superbad'. He said life changed rapidly, and he and co-star Michael Cera "couldn't walk around" due to intense fan recognition.

Actor Jonah Hill has opened up about the overwhelming experience of sudden fame following the success of Superbad, calling the period both "exciting and kind of scary," according to People. Speaking during a live taping of the Smartless podcast, Hill recalled how his life changed rapidly after the film's release in 2007.

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"It was psycho," Hill said, adding that he and co-star Michael Cera "couldn't walk around," as fans constantly recognised them. In Superbad, Hill played Seth alongside Cera's Evan, with the film following two high school seniors navigating friendship and teenage misadventures. The movie was co-written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Coping with a 'Psycho' Reality

Reflecting on the time, Hill said their real lives mirrored the film's chaotic energy, with fans reacting as if the characters had "walked off the screen into the world," according to People. Despite the intense attention, Hill said he and Cera tried to maintain a sense of normalcy by spending time together and continuing everyday routines, including visiting Canter's Deli in Los Angeles.

However, the actor acknowledged that such sudden fame can impact one's sense of self. "It's impossible not to become a weird person," he admitted, according to People.

Career After Superbad and a Return to Comedy

Following Superbad, Hill went on to star in several successful films, including 21 Jump Street, The Wolf of Wall Street, and This Is the End. Hill also shared that after stepping back from comedy in recent years, he now feels ready "to be funny again." (ANI)