Jon Hamm shared his most unforgettable career moment came while filming 'Top Gun: Maverick'. He described walking onto the set and seeing Tom Cruise in Maverick gear with jets in the background as a surreal and 'out-of-body' experience.

An 'Out-of-Body' Experience on Top Gun Set

Actor Jon Hamm has revealed that one of the most unforgettable moments of his career came while filming the 2022 blockbuster 'Top Gun: Maverick', according to People. During a live Q&A for Apple TV's Your Friends & Neighbours with host Josh Horowitz at 92NY in New York City, Hamm reflected on the standout scene that left a lasting impression on him.

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The actor shared that although he has many memorable moments from Mad Men, his most striking experience was walking onto the set of 'Top Gun: Maverick' and seeing Tom Cruise in full Maverick gear. "Well, there's quite a few from Mad Men that I could go with, but I think it's more recent than that," Hamm replied, before revealing that it was a scene from 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, according to People.

Hamm described the scene as surreal, recalling a massive American flag, fighter jets in the background, and hundreds of naval aviators on set. He said meeting Cruise in that moment felt like an "out-of-body" experience, especially given his admiration for the original Top Gun during his teenage years. "I remember walking onto the set of Top Gun: Maverick, and there's a four-story American flag to my left, and Tom Cruise is walking toward me, in Maverick gear, with a giant smile," he recalled. "And there are three F-18s in the deep background, and hundreds of naval aviators in the foreground, and he's clapping, and he's got his hands out ready for a hug, and he's like, 'I'm so glad you're here," he said, according to People.

Calling the film a defining part of his youth, Hamm said being a part of the sequel was both nostalgic and overwhelming. "I'm still kind of blown away that I was in that movie," he added, as per the outlet.

On Career Versatility

At the same event, Hamm also spoke about his ability to move effortlessly between drama and comedy. He said having "credibility on both sides" has allowed him to avoid being typecast and explore diverse roles.

The actor credited changes in the entertainment industry in the early 2000s for giving performers more flexibility, noting that he deliberately chose a mix of serious and light-hearted roles to keep his career dynamic. "I came along [when] this whole business sort of shifted," Hamm said. "When I got into this, like, you weren't allowed to be a guest star on other shows. It wasn't like a thing that you were able to do, because they wanted to kind of own you and keep you in your lane."

"That all went out the window in the early 2000s," he continued. "I kept my options open, and I said yes to a lot of silly, goofy things," according to People. (ANI)