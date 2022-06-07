Johnny Depp celebrates big win, spends Rs 48 lakhs, eats 'authentic Indian cuisine' in UK

Actor Johnny Depp's celebration meal was held on Sunday evening in Birmingham, England, with English musician Jeff Beck and with 20 others. He dined on "genuine Indian cuisine," drinks, and rose Champagne at Birmingham's largest Indian restaurant, Varanasi.

Last Wednesday, a judge in Fairfax, Virginia, awarded the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor $15 million in a defamation case against Heard. Depp, 58, dined on "authentic Indian cuisine," drinks, and rose Champagne at Birmingham's largest Indian restaurant, Varanasi.

As per reports, Mohammed Hussain, Varanasi's operation director said, "We got a phone out of nowhere on Sunday afternoon stating Johnny Depp wanted to come lunch with a bunch of people." He added, "I was taken aback and initially believed it was a prank. But then his security crew arrived and checked over the restaurant, and we gave them the run of the place because we were worried he'd be harassed by other guests."

The Varanasi Restaurant posted photos from Depp's visit to their Instagram account. "Last night, the most talked-about person in the globe joined us for supper!" We were honoured to be in the presence of Johnny Depp and Jeff Becks! What an incredible and modest experience. Only available at Varanasi Restaurant!" The post read with a series of photographs.

Johnny Depp won a high-profile and widely aired defamation action against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, years after she accused the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star of physically and emotionally abusing her during their romance and marriage in an op-ed without naming him.

Following the claim, Depp lost his leading role in the Pirates movie and was dismissed from other projects, including the "Fantastic Beasts" property. An American court found in Depp's favour, awarding him almost $10 million in damages, which Amber Heard must pay. Depp was also ordered to pay Heard $2 million.

