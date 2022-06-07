Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Johnny Depp celebrates big win, spends Rs 48 lakhs, eats 'authentic Indian cuisine' in UK

    Actor Johnny Depp's celebration meal was held on Sunday evening in Birmingham, England, with English musician Jeff Beck and with 20 others. He dined on "genuine Indian cuisine," drinks, and rose Champagne at Birmingham's largest Indian restaurant, Varanasi.

    Johnny Depp celebrates big win spends Rs 48 lakhs eats authentic Indian cuisine in UK gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 2:35 PM IST

    Actor Johnny Depp, who just won his widely publicised defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, spent more than $62,000 (Rs 48.1 lakh) on a special celebratory curry supper with his pals. The celebration meal was held on Sunday evening in Birmingham, England, with English musician Jeff Beck and around 20 other, according to the New York Post.

    Last Wednesday, a judge in Fairfax, Virginia, awarded the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor $15 million in a defamation case against Heard. Depp, 58, dined on "authentic Indian cuisine," drinks, and rose Champagne at Birmingham's largest Indian restaurant, Varanasi.

    As per reports, Mohammed Hussain, Varanasi's operation director said, "We got a phone out of nowhere on Sunday afternoon stating Johnny Depp wanted to come lunch with a bunch of people." He added, "I was taken aback and initially believed it was a prank. But then his security crew arrived and checked over the restaurant, and we gave them the run of the place because we were worried he'd be harassed by other guests."

    Also Read | What to expect from Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial, ahead of verdict

    The Varanasi Restaurant posted photos from Depp's visit to their Instagram account. "Last night, the most talked-about person in the globe joined us for supper!" We were honoured to be in the presence of Johnny Depp and Jeff Becks! What an incredible and modest experience. Only available at Varanasi Restaurant!" The post read with a series of photographs.

    Also Read | Here's what Johnny Depp did after winning $15M lawsuit from Amber Heard (Pictures)

    Johnny Depp won a high-profile and widely aired defamation action against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, years after she accused the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star of physically and emotionally abusing her during their romance and marriage in an op-ed without naming him.

    Following the claim, Depp lost his leading role in the Pirates movie and was dismissed from other projects, including the "Fantastic Beasts" property. An American court found in Depp's favour, awarding him almost $10 million in damages, which Amber Heard must pay. Depp was also ordered to pay Heard $2 million.

    Also Read: ‘Jury gave me my life back,’ says Johnny Depp on winning trial suit against Amber Heard

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Are you a die hard BTS fan Here is how you can prove it to the famous KPop band itself drb

    Are you a die-hard BTS fan? Here's how you can prove it to the famous K-Pop band itself

    US President Joe Biden at Jimmy Kimmel's talk show; know what happened next RBA

    US President Joe Biden at Jimmy Kimmel's talk show; know what happened next

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: John Cena returns to RAW on June 27; netizens excited-ayh

    WWE: John Cena returns to RAW on June 27; netizens excited

    Kartik Aaryan beats Akshay Kumar: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor, says 'Khushi Ka Thikana Nahi Hai' RBA

    Kartik Aaryan beats Akshay Kumar: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor, says 'Khushi Ka Thikana Nahi Hai'

    Priyanka Chopra clicks selfie with Anne Hathaway, Blackpink's Lisa; pictures go viral RBA

    Priyanka Chopra clicks selfie with Anne Hathaway, Blackpink's Lisa; pictures go viral

    Recent Stories

    Planning for a baby? Here are 7 natural tips to help get pregnant faster RBA

    Planning for a baby? Here are 7 natural tips to help get pregnant faster

    Apple launches watchOS 9 with additional health features medications app and more at WWDC 2022 gcw

    Apple launches watchOS 9 with additional health features, medications app and more

    Football Cristiano Ronaldo 'proud' of Man United comeback; sends special message to fans snt

    Ronaldo 'proud' of Man United comeback; sends special message to fans

    NBA national basketball association: Portland Trail Blazers want a star this off-season-krn

    NBA: Portland Trail Blazers want a star this off-season

    Congress Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moose Wala's family in Punjab (WATCH) - adt

    Congress' Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moose Wala's family in Punjab (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon