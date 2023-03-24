John Wick: Chapter 4 review: Read this NOW before buying Keanu Reeves' action-adventure film tickets

John Wick: Chapter 4: The fourth instalment of John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves, has been released, and it features the actor's return as the deadly hitman, complete with mind-blowing action sequences.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Twitter Review: Keanu Reeves' long-awaited film hit theatres on March 24, and the action-packed adventure promises yet another thrilling journey in the franchise. The fourth chapter of the film brings back Keanu Reeves as a lethal assassin and this time. In this sequel, John Wick (Keanu) uncovers a means to destroy The High Table. However, before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face a new foe with global alliances and forces that turn old friends into enemies.

The film has received positive responses from fans, audiences and critics alike. A use wrote, "He comes, he kills & destroys the high table - supremacy John wick chapter 4."

Another added, "John Wick 4 is a full scale Greek epic, every set piece upscaled to Godlike proportions. This thing is unfucking real in how well it balances parodic absurdity and genuine devastation. There’s an extended crane shot that truly made me feel like I’d lost my mind. Holy hell."

A third comment read, "Just walked out of John Wick 4 and not only is it the best film in the series but it’s one of the best action films I’ve seen in a long time with some of the best action and choreography in the genre."

Lionsgate's picture also stars Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgard, and Ian McShane in addition to Keanu. Chad Stahelski, who directed the first three films, will again direct the sequel. The film was produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski, with Reeves and Louise Rosner acting as executive producers. Lionsgate distributes the film, which was co-produced by Thunder Road Films and 87North Productions.

The fourth installment is a direct sequel to the 2019 film 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' and will be the longest in the Keanu Reeves-led trilogy. Keanu is also in negotiations to return to the 'Ballerina' spinoff, which will feature Ana de Armas.