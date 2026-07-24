John Leguizamo discusses the extreme physical and psychological challenges he faced playing the blind servant Eumaeus in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey,' revealing he wore vision-blocking contact lenses for up to 14 hours daily during filming.

A Demanding Role

Actor John Leguizamo has revealed the physical challenges he faced while portraying the blind servant Eumaeus in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, saying he was unable to see for up to 14 hours a day because of the contact lenses required for the role. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Golden Globe-nominated actor described how the vision-blocking lenses affected his daily routine during filming. "Not being able to see for 12 to 14 hours a day, like I couldn't see my phone, I couldn't read, I couldn't call," he said, adding, "My other eye wasn't clear either. I could not see. I had to be taken to the bathroom, I had to be brought back. I had to be taken to eat." Leguizamo said the experience also had a psychological impact, as the long hours without sight left him alone with his thoughts. "When I was alone, I just had to be inside my head because that's all I had. Too much time with my own thoughts. It's a dangerous thing," he said, as quoted by Deadline.

About 'The Odyssey'

'The Odyssey' is Christopher Nolan's adaptation of one of the earliest stories in human history. The film follows Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he navigates a series of trials and mythical encounters during his decade-long journey home after the Trojan War to reunite with his wife Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway, and his son Telemachus, played by Tom Holland. The ensemble cast also includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Will Yun Lee, Rafi Gavron, Shiloh Fernandez, Mia Goth, Travis Scott and others. (ANI)