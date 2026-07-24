Actress Ahaana Krishna has hit back at the allegations made by her cousin in their ongoing family fight. Ahaana claims she wasn't the one who took the matter public, and was forced to speak up only after her mother was dragged into it and criticised unfairly.

Actress Ahaana Krishna has completely rejected the allegations her cousin Thanvi made amidst their family feud involving their grandmother. Ahaana says it wasn't her, but 'them', who dragged a private matter that should have stayed within four walls into the public eye. She added that she was forced to react only when her mother started facing undeserved criticism, and that they are the ones responsible for all this.

"My relationship with my grandmother, and for some of us, has been strained since October 2025. She is fully responsible for this," Ahaana stated. "If you've heard me speaking to my grandmother in a certain way, it's only because she spoke to me in a manner no grandmother should ever speak to her grandchild. The words she used were way out of line."

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"The things she said were obscene, sexually abusive, and just impossible to hear from a grandmother," Ahaana revealed. "You might have seen a video where my grandmother is reading out some messages, claiming I sent them. I have only one question for her: While she's reading out someone's replies, why is she hiding the messages and conversations that led to those replies?" Ahaana added. She shared her side of the story through a note posted on Instagram.

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