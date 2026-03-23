Actor John Abraham extended his best wishes to the Indian U-23 football team for the Under-23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026. In a video shared by Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, he praised the tournament's role in inspiring young talent.

Actor John Abraham extended his best wishes to the Indian U-23 football team as they participate in the Under-23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026, which will take place from March 25.

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In a video shared by Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, on X handle, John Abraham praised the role of the Under-23 Tri-Nation Championship in inspiring youth and providing a platform for young talent.

John Abraham's Message of Encouragement

"Hey everyone, this is John Abraham, and I'm delighted to extend my warm greetings and best wishes on the occasion of the Under-23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026. On this special occasion, I would like to convey my heartfelt best wishes to my friend and the Honourable Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khanduji, and to the wonderful people of Arunachal, who I so deeply love, for the grand success of this prestigious international football championship."

He continued, "Football has the power to inspire and to create dreams for young people and tournaments like this play a very, very important role in promoting the game and nurturing future talent. I'm sure this championship will bring great excitement to football fans and provide a wonderful platform for young players to showcase their abilities."

CM Pema Khandu Expresses Gratitude

Sharing the video, Arunachal Pradesh CM wrote, "On behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to John Abraham ji for his warm greetings and encouragement to football lovers ahead of the upcoming U-23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026, commencing on 25th March at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, Yupia."

He further added, "A true football enthusiast, his unwavering passion and consistent support over the years have significantly contributed to enhancing the visibility and quality of football in the country. I warmly invite all football fans to come and witness thrilling international action from 25th to 31st March."

Tournament Details

https://x.com/PemaKhanduBJP/status/2036053909102612791 According to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) website, the friendly tournament is scheduled for the March FIFA International Match Window. Bhutan and Tajikistan will play the opening game on March 25. (ANI)