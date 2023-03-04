John Abraham to Shahid Kapoor-7 Actors whose off-screen talents would leave you stunned

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Few might know about these hidden talents of our favourite celebs, so here are a few highly talented actors and their hidden talents.

    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 3:34 PM IST

    Bollywood celebrities are known for entertaining viewers with their acting skills. To ace their performances, they undergo workshops and continuously attempt to improve their art. However, some actors are talented beyond how we see them on screen. Not many might know about our favourite celebs' hidden talents, which somehow add to their persona and make them even more attractive to their fans. Here are a few extremely talented actors and their hidden talents.

    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor

    Riding high on the success of Farzi, his most recent hit, the actor is an extremely talented dancer and many would vouch for it. The dimpled actor owns a DJ console and loves to jam during his free time. However, he can also make others dance to his tunes as he can also be a professional DJ. So don’t be surprised if you see him as a DJ at the next Bollywood party.

    Randeep Hooda

    Randeep Hooda

    This hunk is into professional equestrian sports like Polo and show jumping. He also owns his own Polo team-Royal Roosters and regularly participates in such sports competitions in Jaipur. This horse lover is often seen riding horses. Not many are aware that he owns 6 horses whom he loves dearly. 

    Sudhanshu Rai

    Sudhanshu Rai

    This multi-faceted actor, who debuted with horror comedy Chaipatti, is an extremely popular storyteller and a successful entrepreneur. Even as he is gearing up for his upcoming sci-fi psychological thriller, he continues to take his listeners to unseen worlds almost weekly through storytelling. Apart from his official channel, which features more than 100 stories he conceived, his stories have been a regular on FM radio and platforms like Storytel. The storyteller-actor has recently started performing live storytelling shows if reports are to be believed. And if that isn’t enough, he also owns a strategic communication firm.

    Dia Mirza

    Dia Mirza

    She won Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000 and won the hearts of the audience with her charming debut in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. While her grace and persona have charmed the Indian audience ever since, the beauty pageant winner and Bollywood dive also has keen interest in pottery. Her interest in pottery started in one of her early films and even today the interest is growing. The actress believes that pottery is healing and therapeutic for her. 

    Pankaj Tripathi

    Pankaj Tripathi

    This actor, who is known for his powerful acting, is applauded for his talent. The grounded actor is a talented percussionist and a few years ago a video of him went viral where he was playing the dholak. He also hired a teacher to learn to play the handpan and learnt it within five days. Infact he was inspired by a Polish artist to play the handpan when he had visited the country. 

    Vidyut Jamwal

    Vidyut Jamwal

     

    He is known for his extreme fitness and a body to die for, this actor has floored the audience every time he is seen on the screen. He is a wonderful martial arts performer. While he has a degree in martial arts, he also excels in Gymnastics, Kalaripayattu, Jiu-Jitsu and Parkour. Not many know that he started his training at the young age of 3 in an Ashram run by his mother. 

    John Abraham

    John Abraham

    This sleek villain in the recent blockbuster Pathaan is known for his fabulous body and charming smile. However he is a talented sketch artist and not many know about this talent of his. He was seen doodling the character of a film he was working in. It was when others noticed these sketches that the talent came to light. These pieces of art are definitely worth publicising.

