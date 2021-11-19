John Abraham snatches a fan's phone who was secretly shooting him, here's what happened next

A clip of John Abraham interacting with his sea of fans has been floating online. The actor is seen snatching the mobile phone of his fan for this reason. Check out the complete video of the same right here.

A clip of John Abraham interacting with his sea of fans has circulated online. The viral video shows that two of his fans are sitting on a bike and secretly filming the star who was walking on the road. The actor had surprised them by snatching the phone and leaving a cute message. He had said, "Hi, how are you?". John further asked if everyone was okay. He called his fans his friends. He was then seen giving the phone back to his followers. John's fans took to the comment section to praise the actor. One had called him humble, while others had posted heart emojis on the same.

To talk about the actor, he is waiting for the release of his next film Satyameva Jayate 2. The movie is a sequel to his 2018 hit film. This time the actor will be seen in a triple role in the action drama entertainment.

Talking about the film, Milap Zaveri, the director of the film, had told The Free Press Journal, in an interview that he has grown up watching movies of Manmohan Desai, Prakash Mehra, Mukul Anand, Subhash Ghai, etc. He has always been fascinated by their films and for the first time he had written a script for a double role for John. The actor will be playing the role of Satya and Jay, but he realised that the strongest role that the actor will be essaying would be of the dad.



The director feels that John is his real-life saviour, so he would not give the best role to anyone else. The director thinks that it is a filmy thing to have a dad, and both the sons look exactly the same.

To talk about the movie, it has been produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. The film also features Divya Khosla Kumar as the female lead, while Nora Fatehi will appear in a special song named Kusu Kusu.