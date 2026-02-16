Captain Suryakumar Yadav lauded Ishan Kishan's match-winning 77 off 40 balls after India beat Pakistan by 61 runs in the T20 World Cup. Kishan, named Player of the Match, was praised with 'Jiya ho Bihar Ke Lala' for his game-changing knock.

After defeating Pakistan by 61 runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Team India's captain Suryakumar Yadav posted a picture with Ishan Kishan, hailing him for his match-winning knock. Striking a cool pose with Ishan in the image, Suryakumar on Instagram wrote, "Jiya ho Bihar Ke Lala."

Kishan's Match-Winning Knock

Ishan, who was born in Patna, Bihar, proved to be the difference between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup Group match. He scored a swashbuckling 77 off just 40 balls to help Suryakumar Yadav's side post 175/7 in 20 overs. On a pitch where every other batter struggled to strike big, Ishan came up with clean hits, getting boundaries at will. For his game-changing performance, he was adjudged as Player of the Match. This was Kishan's second half-century in a row as he had scored a fifty in the match against Namibia as well.

'He did that amazingly': Suryakumar on Kishan

Suryakumar spoke highly of Ishan during the post-match presentation as well. He said, "This is for India. We played the same brand of cricket we wanted to play. The way Ishan batted, he batted the same way (he has been batting in the last few games and domestic cricket). Ishan thought something out of the box. At 0-1, someone needed to take responsibility and he did that amazingly."

T20 World Cup Standings

India remains on top with three wins in three matches in Group A, while Pakistan has dropped to third with two wins and a loss, and the USA currently occupies second place with two wins and two losses. India's record against Pakistan in the T20 WC is 8 wins and a loss. (ANI)