Music streaming platform JioSaavn, on Wednesday, announced the winners of the second edition of the India Superhits Awards, celebrating the top-charting songs and artists that shaped India's listening habits in the past year. The awards were determined entirely by streaming and engagement data on the platform from January 1 to December 31, 2025. This indicates that the winners were chosen solely by listeners, not a jury.

Award Categories and Languages

The India Superhits Awards cover 10 languages: Hindi, English, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, Marathi, and Bengali. In each language, winners were picked in five categories: Most Streamed Song, Most Streamed Female Artist, Most Streamed Male Artist, Most Streamed Lyricist, and Most Streamed Composer.

Hindi Music Highlights

In Hindi music, the song starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Patta, "Saiyaara," topped the charts. Singers Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal were among the most-streamed artists again.

On winning the 'Song of the Year' in Hindi for "Saiyaara," Mohit Suri, according to a release, said, "I was under immense pressure to live up to the legacy of the studio and maintain my track record. I wanted the music of 'Saiyaara' to truly connect with the audience."

Composer Tanishk Bagchi and lyricist Irshad Kamil also topped their categories.

Shreya Ghoshal, who was crowned the Most Streamed Female Artist in both Hindi and Bengali, said in a statement, "I am extremely happy that I have started my year on such a positive note. Winning JioSaavn's India Superhits Awards is very special, as these awards show how much India and my fans love me."

Regional and Southern Music's Rise

Regional music also had a strong presence, with Bhojpuri and Marathi tracks like "Dilwa Le Ja Rumaal Me" and "Shaky" being heavily played. Artists such as Pawan Singh, Shilpi Raj, and Sanju Rathod remained popular throughout the year.

Southern music continued to grow as well. Singers like Sid Sriram and composers like Jakes Bejoy had a broad reach across India.

In Bengali music, Anupam Roy led both the lyricist and composer charts again.

Complete List of Winners

Check full list: Most Streamed Song Saiyaara Sapphire Supreme Powerhouse Ranu Bombai ki Ranu Mungaru Maleyalli Minnalvala Dilwa Le Ja Rumaal Me Shaky Gane Gane Most Streamed Female Artist: Shreya Ghoshal Jennie Kiran Bajwa Sublahshini Singer Prabha Lahari Mahesh Sithara Krishnakumar Shilpi Raj Sonali Sonawane Shreya Ghoshal Most Streamed Male artist: Arijit Singh Ed Sheeran Shubh Anirudh Ravichander Sid Sriram Pawan Singh Sanju Rathod Arijit Singh Most Streamed Composer: Tanishk Bagchi Shubh Anirudh Ravichander Thaman S. B. Ajaneesh Loknath Jakes Bejoy Priyanshu Singh Sanju Rathod Anupam Roy Most Streamed Lyricist: Irshad Kamil Shubh Vishnu Edavan Krishna Kanth Nagarjun Sharma Kaithapram Ashutosh Tiwari Sanju Rathod Anupam Roy