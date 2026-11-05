As the highly anticipated Ramayana film hits theatres worldwide to critical acclaim, the makers have released the soul-stirring 'Shree Hanuman Chalisa' featuring a star-studded lineup of legendary Indian singers.

As Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Ravie Dubey starrer 'Ramayana' has opened in theatres, the makers have released the 'Shree Hanuman Chalisa' song. The devotional rendition brings together five celebrated voices, including the likes of singers Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher, with additional vocals by Sreekanth Hariharan.

Music Production Details

The song's music supervision is by AR Ameen and Hiral Viradia, with Hiral Viradia also handling vocal production. The release comes on a landmark day for Ramayana, which has opened in theatres worldwide today to spectacular reviews. The film has been receiving appreciation for its ambitious scale, visual storytelling, immersive cinematic experience and its treatment of one of India's most cherished epics.

Cast and Production Team

'Ramayana' features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, in association with eight-time Academy Award-winning visual effects and production studio DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic epic. The second instalment, 'Ramayana Part Two' will be released in Diwali 2028.