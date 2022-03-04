Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jhund: What does Aamir Khan have to do with Amitabh Bachchan's film? Read

    Did you know Aamir Khan had persuaded Amitabh Bachchan to do Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund
     

    Jhund What does Aamir Khan have to do with Amitabh Bachchan's film? Read RCB
    First Published Mar 4, 2022, 2:35 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Aamir Khan who is known for his outstanding choices and suggestions for good content and scripts is telling you something, then you will definitely take it very seriously. Something similar happened between him and Amitabh Bachchan some time ago. 

    Aamir advised and convinced Amitabh to do Nagraj Manjule’s movie Jhund and play the role of the Slum Soccer founder and football coach Vijay Barse. In an interview, Vijay Barse said that he has already watched Jhund and is thoroughly impressed by Manjule and Big B's work. 

    Also Read: Meet Vijay Basre, the real-life inspiration to Amitabh Bachchan’s character in Jhund

    Jhund What does Aamir Khan have to do with Amitabh Bachchan's film? Read RCB

    Much before ‘Jhund’ went on floors, Aamir Khan heard the movie's script and got so impressed that he urged Bachchan to do the film and convinced him for the same. He felt it would be a perfect collaboration.

    Also Read: Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif return as Tiger, Zoya on Eid 2023

    Confirming this development, Amitabh was quoted saying back then, “I remember when I discussed that with Aamir; he told me I must do this film. And you know what happens when Aamir endorses something”. During the special screening of the film, Aamir got emotional and moved into tears. Praising the film to a leading portal, he had mentioned, “It’s a fantastic film. It's unbelievable. It’s very unique and I don't know how it got made. I got up with a spirit and this film won't leave me. I don't have words because it is a very surprising film. It breaks everything we've learnt in 20-30 years being in the industry.”

    Also Read: The Batman to Jhund to Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and other titles to watch this weekend

    “Amitabh Bachchan has done tremendous work. He has done great films in his career but this is one of his best films; one of his greatest films,” adds Aamir.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
