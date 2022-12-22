Pathaan: Awaited song Jhoome Jo featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is out now

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    While the song still had created a frenzy amongst ardent SRK fans, an exciting news scoop is finally here. The highly-anticipated film Pathaan's second song, Jhoome Jo featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is out now.
     

    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    We have been waiting for the smashing comeback of the 'Baadshah of Bollywood,' Shah Rukh Khan, for the past four years. Ever since the makers revealed the first look stills of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the film, the global and ardent #SRK fandom has become more excited for the much-awaited big-budget actioner-thriller film, Pathaan.

    After teasing audiences and netizens with stills and video teasers from the song, the makers have finally ended all the fans and netizens' anticipation. They have dropped the second most awaited song, Jhoome Jo, from the film Pathaan today. 

    ALSO READ: Pathaan: The much-awaited song 'Besharam Rang' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is out now

    The song features Shah Rukh Khan looking debonair and charismatic in a long hair look with a chiseled body which is about to make the fans drool more at his hunk looks. Shah Rukh slays it effortlessly in the song. Jhoome Jo, after the viral success of Besharam Rang, irregardless, is another foot-tapping party number which has definitely gotten hotter and raised the stakes with Deepika Padukone's entry in a denim jeans bikini set. Every move of SRK and Deepika in the song throughout has only made their unbeatable and electrifying chemistry more scintillating which has piqued the fans more to watch the film unfold in the theatres. The song's original lyrics, are penned by Kumaar. 

    Definitely, it's not wrong to mention that the movie is a treat for the ardent Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone fans who have waited for a long time since Happy New Year to witness their on-screen pairing and electrifying chemistry on the screens. The song has a vibrant vibe featuring several picturesque locations in Spain. As always, Deepika raises the fashion game with her totally new avatar and smooth dance moves. The choreography is by the dynamic of Bosco and Ceasar. 

    Shah Rukh Khan has proven that he is the Baadshah of Bollywood, as he still has that impeccable charm to swoon audiences with just his looks. SRK has flaunted a shirtless look in the song throughout, which can make the fanatics go weak on their knees.

    ALSO READ: Pathaan Controversy: MP assembly speaker Girish Gautam asks SRK to watch film with his daughter

    The second awaited song of Pathaan, Jhoome Jo featuring vocals by Arijit Singh, Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravijiani and Sukriti, is finally out now. You can also watch it here. Pathaan releases in theatres by January 25, 2023.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2022, 11:56 AM IST
